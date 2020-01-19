Mitch Freeley

Chance! Jordan Henderson rattles the upright with a fierce strike! David de Gea was well beaten!

Sami Hyppia and Andy Gray agree on Liverpool's second goal! It should have stood! What do you think?!

Both Sami Hyypia and Andy Gray agree - #VAR shouldn't have ruled out #Firmino's goal because it wasn't a clear and obvious error.#beINPL #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/cC75sHrk1H — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) January 19, 2020

No surprises! Ryan Giggs is critical of his former sides defending against Liverpool!

Half-time! Liverpool have a 1-0 lead! Manchester United was not happy in the first half! Matt Critchley has more!

No Goal! Liverpool take a decisive 2-0 lead! Wait a minute! Firmino's goal has been ruled out for van Dijk's foul on de Gea in the build-up! Play on!

Goal! Liverpool take the lead! Virgil van Dijk plants a header past David de Gea!

Peep! We are underway at Anfield!

Right! We are moments away from kick-off now! You can watch all the action in English on HD 11. Meanwhile, Ryan Giggs isnt a fan of praising Liverpool!

I wonder how Liverpool fans are feeling right now with ten minutes left till kick-off! This screamer from Gerrard should get you in the mood!

That connection 🤩



A stunner from Stevie against @ManUtd ⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/3SVHN02kT6 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 19, 2020

Ryan Giggs has joined the team in the Arabic studio! According to the United legend, his side need "5 or 6 players" to compete at the top level again.

#MUFC "5 or 6" players away from competing at the top. Will Solskjaer be given the time to strengthen?#beINPL #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/sxUvhDCTzD — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) January 19, 2020

Manchester United have caused Liverpool plenty of problems down the years...

1 - Since completing a league double over Man Utd in 2013-14, Liverpool have won just one of their 11 Premier League games against the Red Devils (D5 L5). Kryptonite. #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/uAD0xMRjio — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 19, 2020

Matt Critchley has been busy! Glenn Johnson reacts to the Manchester United teamsheet!

With no Marcus Rashford in the side can Antony Martial step up for the Red Devils?!

Mohamed Salah graces the Liverpool program! Can the Egyptian king get on the scoresheet today?

Team news is in! Matt Critchley has more! No Rashford for United today, that is a BIG blow.

Manchester United would absolutely love to be the side to defeat Liverpool in the league. Plenty of motivation for United today!

Liverpool looks focused! With Manchester City dropping points yesterday the Reds can open up a massive 16 point gap on second place!

Ryan Giggs has had plenty to say on the United midfield!

Giggs names the 2 midfielders that could replace "inconsistent" Pogba... and Andy Gray is LOVING one of his suggestions!#beINPL #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/Uo5os3hPv9 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) January 19, 2020

Liverpool has only dropped points this season against Manchester United! Can the Red Devils pull off another shock this evening?

Fancy some early team news?! Matt Critchley has more on Marcus Rashford...

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Liverpool Vs Man United in the Premier League, the biggest game of the Premier League weekend deserves special guests and we have both Ryan Giggs and Sami Hyppia in the beIN SPORTS studio covering the game. As usual, we have you covered on the beIN SPORTS website with live match highlights from the game along with live text and build up from Anfield!