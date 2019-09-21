Mitch Freeley

Leicester will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Tottenham in the early kick-off on Saturday. Brendan Rodger’s side has impressed in their opening five games of the Premier League season, racking up three victories a draw and a defeat to Manchester United.

Saturday will prove to be another test of their top-six credentials when an out of kilter Tottenham arrive after a tough midweek draw to Olympiacos in the Champions League. The Foxes will certainly fancy their chances at home, especially with a strong recent record against fellow top-six sides. Although, Leicester have lost their last three games against Spurs, including a 5-4 defeat in May 2018.

Jamie Vardy will be the danger man for the Foxes on Saturday afternoon. Having already bagged three goals this season, including a brace against Bournemouth the striker will be looking to open his account against a top-six side. With Spurs likely to play Jan Vertonghen in defence Vardy will certainly fancy beating the Belgian for pace, particularly with the Foxes set up to counter-attack.

Leicester City Predicted Team

Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Choudhury, Ndidi, Tielemans; Perez, Maddison, Vardy

When – Saturday 21st September

Where – King Power Stadium

Channel – HD 11

Online – beIN CONNECT

Kick-Off – 14:30

After throwing away a two-goal lead against Olympiacos, Maurico Pochetino will have to rally his side again for a potentially tricky away game at Leicester. Widely considered to be the third-best side in the land behind Manchester City and Liverpool, but it seems like complacency is creeping into the side.

This was certainly echoed by Pochetino in his post-game comments after being held to a 2-2 draw by Olympiacos. Suggesting that he was unhappy with the side’s performance even if they went 2-0 up. “In the first half, I wasn’t happy with the performance. From the beginning, we had a plan, and we didn’t respect the plan. That’s what disappointed me the most.”

Despite the frustration of a third 2-2 draw in quick succession, Spurs last out in the Premier League was an impressive 4-0 win over Crystal Palace, a game in which son Heung Min gabbed a brace, including a sensational volley.

Having not started in Greece, the South Korean star is almost certain to get the nod in attack alongside Harry Kane and will be eager to continue his goal-scoring form. Last season Son scored 17 goals in all competitions, and Spurs fans will be expecting a bigger contribution in front of goal if their side is to push Liverpool and City in the Premier League title race.

Tottenham Predicted Team

Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Sissoko, Ndombele; Moura, Alli, Son; Kane

