Watch the Live Match Stream for Fulham Vs Arsenal via beIN CONNECT

Live Updates

Preamble

Fulham have arrived!

Now for Arsenal! Summer signings Willian and Gabriel start! Mohamed Elneny comes into midfield, whilst Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will lead the line!

📋 Team news for our first @PremierLeague game of the season...



🇧🇷 @biel_m04 makes his first start

🇬🇧 @RobHolding95 and @KieranTierney1 both in defence

🇧🇷 There's also a debut for @WillianBorges88



#️⃣ #FULARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 12, 2020

Team news is in! Scott Parker is playing a similar side that won the Championship Play-offs! Keeper Alphonse Areola is on the pitch, whilst Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrović will be a threat from the bench!

Are we excited?!? So good to have the Premier League back!

So here we go! What a return to Premier League action for Fulham!

Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live Stream for Fulham Vs Arsenal, after the shortest break of all time, Premier League football is back! Join me for all the build-up, team news and action from the game at Craven Cottage.