Premier league

Goals/Highlights

James Milner converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Ryan Babel right footed shot From very close range to the centre of the goal.

Goal! Fantastic work by Sadio Mane, a surging run and an exchange of passes with Firmino, the Senegal striker smashes the ball to hand Liverpool the lead!

Peep! We are underway in West London!

Live Updates

Preamble

Uhoh! Our Studio guest David Moyes is not a fan of VAR! Do you think the technology will benefit the league next year?

Now for Liverpool! Two changes from the side that won in Munich mid-week! No Jordan Henderson in the squad and James Milner drops to the bench. Adam Lallana and Fabinho come into midfield.

Team news! First up Fulham! Four changes that lost 3-1 to Leicester last time out! Zambo Anguissa, Jean Michael Seri, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Floyd Ayite all come in. Notably, Ryan Sessegnon drops to the bench! Ryan Babel faces his former side.

It's not looking good for Fulham who is firmly wedged into the relegation zone. Can caretaker boss Scott Parker spring an upset?!

Good news! Mohamed Salah and the boys have arrived!

So here we go, just under an hour away to game time! Shall we get this party started with a video highlighting the best of Damien Duff (You know, being St Patricks and all) SURE WHY NOT!

Good Afternoon! Liverpool can return to the top of the table with a victory over relegation-threatened Fulham. Fresh from that emphatic win mid-week in the Champions League can Liverpool follow up and overtake Man City? As ever, we have covered on the beIN SPORTS website for the game with all the latest team news, Live Match Commentary and the goals as they go in!