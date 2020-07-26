Follow all the Live Stream of the final day of Premier League action via beIN CONNECT

Live Updates

All over! Aston Villa have beat the drop! Look what it means to Dean Smith and his team! Meanwhile Man United and Chelsea have booked their place in the Champions League!

Goal! Hold the phone! West Ham level in double quick time, a Yarnmalenko looper!

Goal! Jack Grealish smashes Villa ahead! A vital goal from the playmaker! The goal that could keep Villa in the Premier League

Goal! Bounemouth have done their job! They are now 3-1 up at Everton!

Goal! Bruno Fernandes scores from the penalty spot... United and Chelsea are heading to the Champions League... as it stands!

Goal! Watford pull one back! Former Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck makes it 3-2... Uhoh!

Very quiet so far... a little too quiet... 0-0 at Leicester Vs Man United... will this guy get on the scoresheet?

Back underway now... Hold on.... will we have more thrills and spills ahead?!

So HT across the grounds. As it stands. Aston Villa are up, Watford and Bournemouth are down. Chelsea and Manchester United are in the Champions League places as it stands... That will certainly change in the second half. I'm off for a power nap!

Goal! Chelsea go 2-0 up in emphatic fashion! Olivier Giroud with the finish! The Blues are playing Champions League as it stands!

Goal! Mason Mount fires Chelsea ahead with a PEACH of a free-kick!

Goal! Drama on Merseyside! Lerma with a towering header! Bournemouth go 2-1 up!

Goal! A comeback on the cards? Troy Deeney smashes one home from the penalty spot!

Goal! Everton draw level Moise Kean with the goal! Villa are staying up as it stands!

Goal! Watford go 3-0 up! Aubameyang with a overhead kick! I think we can say the Hornets are going down...

Goal! Big goal in north London! The Gunners go 2-0 up! Watford need a comeback, and how!

Goal! Another one for the penalty spot... Josh King fires Bournemouth ahead... It's getting nervous for Watford and Villa...

Hello... penalty at Arsenal... Aubameyang SCORES! Not a great start for Watford!





Peep We are underway across the Premier League!

Premable

So minutes away from Game time! I'll be doing my best to make sense of it all! With goals as they go in from the games that matter! Strap in, it could be a bumpy ride! Big willy will be in goal!

15 minutes to play! Feeling nervous?! Peter Schmeichel is hoping Manchester United can step up against his own son!

"Today is one those days where you'll see what the players are made of"@Pschmeichel1 looks at Manchester United's Champions League chances.#beINPL #LEIMUN



Watch 👉 https://t.co/VC9FJpayYr pic.twitter.com/Vg3uqgUCjA — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) July 26, 2020

Team news from Aston Villa, Jack Grealish starts, could this be his last game at the Villans?

🚨 𝗧 𝗘 𝗔 𝗠 𝗡 𝗘 𝗪 𝗦 🚨



This is how Aston Villa line up to face West Ham United. 👊#WHUAVL #AVFC pic.twitter.com/YaDaY8ZG4X — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 26, 2020

Today will be the last time we see David Silva in a Manchester City shirt! The Spanish playmaker waves goodbye to the Citizens! What a player!

Aston Villa need a result at West Ham! Although this controversial goal at the start of lockdown could keep the villa up!

We could have a HUGE problem if Aston Villa stay up on goal difference!#beINPL #WHUAVL



Watch 👉 https://t.co/VC9FJpayYr pic.twitter.com/1R608MIrU7 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) July 26, 2020

The all important team news from Leicester City and Manchester United, remember this is winner takes all for the Champions League!

Over at Stamford Bridge, no Kepa in the starting line up.... Chelsea just need a point remember!

Whilst Matt Critchely is over Leicester Vs Manchester United!

A win for either Leicester City or Manchester United guarantees them Champions League football next season 😬#beINPL #LEIMUN



Watch 👉 https://t.co/VC9FJpayYr pic.twitter.com/91PnJrWRcT — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) July 26, 2020

Got that? Clear as mud right?! Okay, So Carrie is over at the Emirates with all the news from Watford's game!

Aston Villa, Watford or Bournemouth? Let us know who survives relegation... ✍️@CarrieBrownTV explains what each need to do to stay up! #beINPL



Watch 👉 https://t.co/VC9FJpayYr pic.twitter.com/9LHTNKTiTu — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) July 26, 2020

Now for the relegation scrap, two of Aston Villa, Watford or Bournemouth will go down today...



Aston Villa can guarantee survival by matching Watford's result - unless both of those teams lose and Bournemouth win.

Watford need to better Aston Villa's result by two or more goals to stay up. If Villa draw, any Watford win would ensure their safety. If Villa lose, a Watford draw would be enough.

Bournemouth will stay up if they win AND both Villa and Watford lose.

So time for those all important Permutations..... Champions League Race...



Manchester United will guarantee a top-four finish if they draw at Leicester today. If they lose, they will need Chelsea to do likewise.

Chelsea just need a point against Wolves on the final day to secure a place, as a result of City and United facing each other.

Leicester City can only guarantee a spot in the top four is by beating Manchester United. However, a draw would be enough if Chelsea lose to Wolves - as result of their superior goal difference.

Good afternoon, It's been a long old road but today is the end of the 2019/20 Premier League season, in July! COVID-19 lengthened the season, but we are set for a thrilling finale with a two places in the relegation zone and two places in the Champions League up for grabs. Join me for the build up, team news and yes an attempt to be over the goals that matter in a what could be a frantic day of football!