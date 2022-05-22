Watch all ten games from the final day of the Premier League season with beIN SPORTS



All over! Manchester City's sensational comeback means they have won the Premier League title! What a final day!





Late drama at the bottom! Leeds go 2-1 up at Brentford to seal their survival! WOW!



WE ARE STAYING UP!!! pic.twitter.com/ApxMFL9s0H — Leeds United (@LUFC) May 22, 2022



Goal! Liverpool has done their job thanks to a late Andy Robertson goal! Now they are hoping on a miracle in Manchester heading into the final moments!

90' - Firmino and Robertson combine wonderfully down the left, and the Scot slides the ball in after a clever cut back.



[3-1]#LIVWOL https://t.co/50uGs0Nq0y — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 22, 2022





Goal! Mo Salah makes it 2-1 for Liverpool! Now attention will turn to Manchester City! Liverpool fans will be hoping for a miracle here!



84' - Matip's header down is bundled over the line by Salah to give us the lead.



[2-1]#LIVWOL https://t.co/5HnYdf97MM — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 22, 2022



Goal! Comeback complete! Gundogan has made it 3-2! What a comeback! City are winning the title as things stand!





Interesting goal in the relegation battle! Brentford are level! Leeds are up as things stand!





Just like that Man City are level and now in charge of their title destiny! Rhodri with a long-range strike!





Goal! Man City have made it 2-1 thanks to a Gundogan header! We are set for a grandstand finish!





Tottenham are surely safe in fourth with Son now scoring to make it 4-0!



HE'S GOT HIS GOAAAALLLLL pic.twitter.com/HUiuuHH3EO — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 22, 2022



GOAL! WOW! Aston Villa go 2-0 up in Manchester! Phillipe Coutinho the former Liverpool man has scored a beauty! What drama!



Spurs have all but wrapped up fourth spot now! They go 3-0 up thanks to a great goal from Dejan Kulusevski!





Could this be the goal that condemns Burnley to the Championship? Callum Wilson makes it 2-0 to Newcastle!

HE DOES IT AGAIN! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/awPVIQ5ZlV — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 22, 2022



All over now in North London as Arsenal go 4-1 up against Everton! Will Norwich launch an unlikely comeback? I doubt it!





A huge goal at the bottom of the table! Leeds go 1-0 up thanks to a Raphinia penalty, as things stand they are safe!



RAPHINHAAAAAA!!! FROM THE PENALTY SPOT!!! pic.twitter.com/WfV7uPW7wM — Leeds United (@LUFC) May 22, 2022



Arsenal make it 3-1 against Everton! Cedric Soares has got in on the act!





Our first goal of the second half is on the south coast! Joel Veltman has scored a leveller for Brighton against West Ham!



BACK ON LEVEL TERMS! 💥 pic.twitter.com/CJT6rlFDAN — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) May 22, 2022



So what are we expecting in the final 45 of the season!



Half-time scores on what is proving to be a dramatic Showdown Sunday!#beINPL #PL pic.twitter.com/unUJj1DNWz — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 22, 2022



Half-time across the Premier League! Just 45 minutes to go!



One last goal to report across the first half! Everton have pulled one back thanks to Donny van de Beek.





That goal could be good news for West Ham, who can finish in sixth place with a win against Brighton! Good job they are 1-0 up thanks to a screamer!



Wilf Zaha has scored against his former club to put Crystal Palace 1-0 up against Man United!



36: Wilf picks up a loose pass, bullies his way through the United defence and turns it into the far corner.



GET IN 💥



🦅 1-0 🔴#CPFC | #CRYMUN https://t.co/WhomOFLsVR — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 22, 2022



WOW! A huge goal in the Premier League title race! Aston Villa take the lead at the Eithad thanks to a Matty Cash! Liverpool are level on points with Man City, but behind them on goal difference!

Ramsey advances, Digne crosses and Cash rises to head home at the back post! Up the Villa! 🤩



🔵 0-1 🦁 [37'] #MCIAVL https://t.co/TsoOs9Eo6R — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 22, 2022





Meanwhile, in Norwich, Tottenham take control thanks to a Harry Kane header! Spurs are in the diving seat for the Champions League as things stand!





Just like that Arsenal go 2-0 up! Eddie Nketiah finds the back of the net!





Arsenal are doing their bit in the top four chase! They go 1-0 up from a Gabriel Martenelli penalty!

😍 GABIIIIIIIII



🎶 One-nil to The Arsenal



🔥 COME ON LADS



🔴 1-0 🔵 (27)#ARSEVE pic.twitter.com/MAZQpSHtkB — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 22, 2022



Goal! Liverpool are level at Anfield thanks to a goal from Sadio Mane, after a VAR Check, the goal is given!





Uhoh! A potentially decisive goal in Burnley as Newcastle go 1-0 up thanks to a Callum Wilson penalty.





Over in Norwich, Tottenham take the lead with a Dejan Kulusevski goal!





Goal! Chelsea are 1-0 up thanks to Kai Havertz, in a game that has little significance to the end of the season!



GOAL! WOW! Wolves have taken the lead at Pedro Neto has scored a tap in, advantage City!





So here we go! Strap yourself in! This will be interesting!



We are edging closer to game time across all ten Premier League games! Expect 90 minutes of thrills and spills ahead! The league will also be waving goodbye to a famous referee in Mike Riley!



👋 After more than two decades as a top-flight referee, Mike Dean will hang up his whistle at the end of the 2021/22 season.



What has been your most memorable Mike Dean moment...?#beINPL #CHEWAT



Watch Now 👉 https://t.co/NRYe31nXnO pic.twitter.com/RZyzVpUoti — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 22, 2022



Over in South London! Erik Ten Hag has arrived early to watch his new Manchester United side against Crystal Palace!





Man City are in the driving seat! Andy Kerr has caught up with Shaun Wright Phillips ahead of kick-off!



Liverpool are 1-0 up based on the coach welcomes!





At Anfield, Carrie Brown has the team news! Liverpool has a chance of winning the title, they couldn't, could they?



Team news is in across the grounds! Arsenal fans will be hoping Timu Pukki will be on fire today! He leads the line for Norwich against Spurs!



🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨



▪️ Krul replaces Gunn

▪️ Sørensen starts ahead of Gibson

▪️ Rashica in for Gilmour#NCFC | #NORTOT pic.twitter.com/pa9fUn7IaX — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) May 22, 2022



Finally, the relegation dogfight is between Leeds and Burnley, the Yorkshire side are currently in the relegation zone with Burnley a point ahead. The equation is simple for Leeds, they need to better Burnley's result, they take on Brentford. Whilst the Clarets are gunning for all three points, and survival with a win against Newcastle today.



The North London sides are squaring off for a place in the top four today, but you who have to think that Spurs have the upper hand as they just need a point at already relegated Norwich, but stranger things have happened! Arsenal can overtake their bitter North London rivals with a win over already safe Norwich.





So just a small issue of the title race to be decided; Man City are in the driving seat with a one-point lead at the top of the table, and a win against Aston Villa will seal a fourth title in five seasons for the Cityzens. Whilst if somehow Man City slip up, Liverpool can swoop in with a win against Wolves at Anfield! Eeek!





Good afternoon! Does anyone fancy some final-day drama in the Premier League? We have plenty on the line today! The Premier League title race, Top four connotations and the final relegation place are all on the line! Join me as we cover all the moments that matter on what hopefully could be a dramatic day in the EPL!

