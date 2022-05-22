Watch all ten games from the final day of the Premier League season with beIN SPORTS
All over! Manchester City's sensational comeback means they have won the Premier League title! What a final day!
🏆🔵 Manchester City produce a truly memorable comeback to win the 2021/22 @premierleague title!#beINPL #MCFC pic.twitter.com/7VL1aE6dV9— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 22, 2022
Late drama at the bottom! Leeds go 2-1 up at Brentford to seal their survival! WOW!
WE ARE STAYING UP!!! pic.twitter.com/ApxMFL9s0H— Leeds United (@LUFC) May 22, 2022
Goal! Liverpool has done their job thanks to a late Andy Robertson goal! Now they are hoping on a miracle in Manchester heading into the final moments!
90' - Firmino and Robertson combine wonderfully down the left, and the Scot slides the ball in after a clever cut back.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 22, 2022
Goal! Mo Salah makes it 2-1 for Liverpool! Now attention will turn to Manchester City! Liverpool fans will be hoping for a miracle here!
84' - Matip's header down is bundled over the line by Salah to give us the lead.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 22, 2022
Goal! Comeback complete! Gundogan has made it 3-2! What a comeback! City are winning the title as things stand!
ILKAY GUNDOGANNNNNNNNNNNN!!!!!!!!!!— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 22, 2022
IT'S THREEEEEEEEEE!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Interesting goal in the relegation battle! Brentford are level! Leeds are up as things stand!
Wissa with the deep cross and @sergicanos plants his header home— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) May 22, 2022
Just like that Man City are level and now in charge of their title destiny! Rhodri with a long-range strike!
RODRIGOOOOOOOO!!!!!!— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 22, 2022
COME ONNNNNNN!!!!!!!
Goal! Man City have made it 2-1 thanks to a Gundogan header! We are set for a grandstand finish!
GUNDOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 22, 2022
Tottenham are surely safe in fourth with Son now scoring to make it 4-0!
HE'S GOT HIS GOAAAALLLLL pic.twitter.com/HUiuuHH3EO— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 22, 2022
GOAL! WOW! Aston Villa go 2-0 up in Manchester! Phillipe Coutinho the former Liverpool man has scored a beauty! What drama!
COUTINHOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/9DcXjr9e6r— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 22, 2022
Spurs have all but wrapped up fourth spot now! They go 3-0 up thanks to a great goal from Dejan Kulusevski!
THAT IS OUTRAGEOUS. pic.twitter.com/gMzEkcGQni— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 22, 2022
Could this be the goal that condemns Burnley to the Championship? Callum Wilson makes it 2-0 to Newcastle!
HE DOES IT AGAIN! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/awPVIQ5ZlV— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 22, 2022
All over now in North London as Arsenal go 4-1 up against Everton! Will Norwich launch an unlikely comeback? I doubt it!
⚡️ANOTHER ONE⚡️— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 22, 2022
A huge goal at the bottom of the table! Leeds go 1-0 up thanks to a Raphinia penalty, as things stand they are safe!
RAPHINHAAAAAA!!! FROM THE PENALTY SPOT!!! pic.twitter.com/WfV7uPW7wM— Leeds United (@LUFC) May 22, 2022
Arsenal make it 3-1 against Everton! Cedric Soares has got in on the act!
👊 WHAT A GOAL!!— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 22, 2022
Our first goal of the second half is on the south coast! Joel Veltman has scored a leveller for Brighton against West Ham!
BACK ON LEVEL TERMS! 💥 pic.twitter.com/CJT6rlFDAN— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) May 22, 2022
So what are we expecting in the final 45 of the season!
Half-time scores on what is proving to be a dramatic Showdown Sunday!
Half-time across the Premier League! Just 45 minutes to go!
It's tight at the top
One last goal to report across the first half! Everton have pulled one back thanks to Donny van de Beek.
We've got one back before the break! Yes, @Donny_beek6! 👏— Everton (@Everton) May 22, 2022
That goal could be good news for West Ham, who can finish in sixth place with a win against Brighton! Good job they are 1-0 up thanks to a screamer!
GET IN THERE!!!!!!!!!!!#BHAWHU pic.twitter.com/uFwJ6bUWAt— West Ham United (@WestHam) May 22, 2022
Wilf Zaha has scored against his former club to put Crystal Palace 1-0 up against Man United!
36: Wilf picks up a loose pass, bullies his way through the United defence and turns it into the far corner.— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 22, 2022
WOW! A huge goal in the Premier League title race! Aston Villa take the lead at the Eithad thanks to a Matty Cash! Liverpool are level on points with Man City, but behind them on goal difference!
Ramsey advances, Digne crosses and Cash rises to head home at the back post! Up the Villa! 🤩— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 22, 2022
🔵 0-1 🦁 [37'] #MCIAVL https://t.co/TsoOs9Eo6R
Meanwhile, in Norwich, Tottenham take control thanks to a Harry Kane header! Spurs are in the diving seat for the Champions League as things stand!
2-0, HARRY KAAAANNEEEE!!! pic.twitter.com/8Mx6KELoo9— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 22, 2022
Just like that Arsenal go 2-0 up! Eddie Nketiah finds the back of the net!
👊 EDDIE WITH THE SECOND!!!— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 22, 2022
📞 @EddieNketiah9
Arsenal are doing their bit in the top four chase! They go 1-0 up from a Gabriel Martenelli penalty!
😍 GABIIIIIIIII— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 22, 2022
Goal! Liverpool are level at Anfield thanks to a goal from Sadio Mane, after a VAR Check, the goal is given!
SAAAAADDDDIIIIIIOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/uKgx9bSQJz— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 22, 2022
Uhoh! A potentially decisive goal in Burnley as Newcastle go 1-0 up thanks to a Callum Wilson penalty.
YESSSSSSSSS!!!! pic.twitter.com/FOYhhyucXq— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 22, 2022
Over in Norwich, Tottenham take the lead with a Dejan Kulusevski goal!
KUUULLLUUUUU pic.twitter.com/Gzpph2mGO1— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 22, 2022
Goal! Chelsea are 1-0 up thanks to Kai Havertz, in a game that has little significance to the end of the season!
THERE'S THE OPENER! 😁— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 22, 2022
GOAL! WOW! Wolves have taken the lead at Pedro Neto has scored a tap in, advantage City!
GOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLL!! pic.twitter.com/erqMk5tTia— Wolves (@Wolves) May 22, 2022
So here we go! Strap yourself in! This will be interesting!
We are edging closer to game time across all ten Premier League games! Expect 90 minutes of thrills and spills ahead! The league will also be waving goodbye to a famous referee in Mike Riley!
After more than two decades as a top-flight referee, Mike Dean will hang up his whistle at the end of the 2021/22 season.
What has been your most memorable Mike Dean moment...?
What has been your most memorable Mike Dean moment...?#beINPL #CHEWAT
Over in South London! Erik Ten Hag has arrived early to watch his new Manchester United side against Crystal Palace!
Look who has arrived at Selhurst Park
Man City are in the driving seat! Andy Kerr has caught up with Shaun Wright Phillips ahead of kick-off!
Etihad Stadium
Andy Kerr & Shaun Wright-Phillips look ahead to Manchester City vs Aston Villa as Guardiola's side look to wrap up the Premier League title
Liverpool are 1-0 up based on the coach welcomes!
👀 | 🔵🆚🔴— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 22, 2022
😅 "It's 1-0 early on to Liverpool!" #beINPL #MCFC #LFC
At Anfield, Carrie Brown has the team news! Liverpool has a chance of winning the title, they couldn't, could they?
📍 Anfield— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 22, 2022
💪 "We haven't finished yet!"
🔢 @CarrieBrownTV has all the team news ahead of Liverpool vs Wolves!#beINPL #LIVWOL 🔴🐺
Team news is in across the grounds! Arsenal fans will be hoping Timu Pukki will be on fire today! He leads the line for Norwich against Spurs!
TEAM NEWS
Krul replaces Gunn
Sørensen starts ahead of Gibson
Rashica in for Gilmour
▪️ Krul replaces Gunn
▪️ Sørensen starts ahead of Gibson
Finally, the relegation dogfight is between Leeds and Burnley, the Yorkshire side are currently in the relegation zone with Burnley a point ahead. The equation is simple for Leeds, they need to better Burnley's result, they take on Brentford. Whilst the Clarets are gunning for all three points, and survival with a win against Newcastle today.
FINAL DAY
Who will be playing in the Championship next season?
Who will be playing in the Championship next season? 😔#beINTERACT #beINPL #LUFC #Twitterclarets pic.twitter.com/HtS2klbSTu
The North London sides are squaring off for a place in the top four today, but you who have to think that Spurs have the upper hand as they just need a point at already relegated Norwich, but stranger things have happened! Arsenal can overtake their bitter North London rivals with a win over already safe Norwich.
𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗗𝗔𝗬 🇪🇺— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 22, 2022
Which side from North London is sealing their spot in the #UCL next season? #beINPL #beINTERACT #THFC #AFC pic.twitter.com/WQRWL61mtz
So just a small issue of the title race to be decided; Man City are in the driving seat with a one-point lead at the top of the table, and a win against Aston Villa will seal a fourth title in five seasons for the Cityzens. Whilst if somehow Man City slip up, Liverpool can swoop in with a win against Wolves at Anfield! Eeek!
FINAL DAY
Who do you think will be lifting the Premier League trophy?
Who do you think will be lifting the Premier League trophy? #beINPL #beINTERACT #MCFC #LFC pic.twitter.com/XRr9d7n7fN
Good afternoon! Does anyone fancy some final-day drama in the Premier League? We have plenty on the line today! The Premier League title race, Top four connotations and the final relegation place are all on the line! Join me as we cover all the moments that matter on what hopefully could be a dramatic day in the EPL!