Is Everton the next crisis club in the Premier League? The Toffees have had an uninspiring start to the season, despite spending big in the summer. Defeats to the likes of Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Sheffield United have left the fanbase questioning if Marco Silva has the skillset to take this promising group of young players to the next level.

A 2-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Cup, may have given the Portuguese boss a light reprieve but larger problems remain for Everton ahead of their clash with Manchester City. Three defeats in their last four Premier League games means that a heavy defeat on Saturday could mean that the former Watford boss is relieved of his duties.

Moise Kean is likely to lead the line on Saturday, and the Italian international will be looking to register his first Premier League goal. The teenager has shown glimpses of his quality and now is getting a run of first-team football. A goal and a positive performance against last season’s champions would go some way in helping Everton recover from their shaky start to the league.

Everton Predicted Team

Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne; Schneiderlin, Delph; Richarlison, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Kean.

When – Saturday 28th September

Where – Goodison Park

Channel – HD 11

Online – beIN CONNECT

Kick-Off – 19:30

Manchester City has certainly recovered from their shock defeat to Norwich two weeks ago and will be looking to keep up with league leaders Liverpool. Back to wins against Watford and Preston North End have retuned the Citizen’s back on a winning path and Pep Guardiola will be expecting for more of the same from his side ahead of a tricky trip to Merseyside.

Following the 8-0 demolition of Watford last week, City sent a message to the league that they were not going to relinquish their title that easily. Bernardo Silva hit a hat-trick in the rout, although the game was barred by a racist tweet sent by the Portuguese star about team-mate Benjamin Mendy, which the FA are currently investigating.

After providing two assists against Watford, Kevin De Bruyne is back to his sublime best. The Belgian midfielder missed a large chunk of last season through injury, and City missed his creativity at times. De Bruyne is expected to start at the weekend and will be looking to add to his seven assists that he has notched up in just six Premier League games.

Man City Predicted Team

Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Otamendi, Zinchenko; Rodri, De Bruyne, D. Silva; Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero.

