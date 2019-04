Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Everton Vs Arsenal via beIN CONNECT

Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live Updates of Everton Vs Arsenal in the Premier League. It's a huge test for Unai Emery's side who are well in the hunt for Champions League football, as they take on Everton who have been showing signs of improvement under Marco Silva in recent weeks. As ever, you can join me for all the latest build-up, team news and yes, video highlights from the big game!