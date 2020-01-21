Newcastle United scored twice in second-half stoppage time to sensational steal a point against Everton on Tuesday evening. Everton took the lead on the 30th minute as Italian striker Moise Kean scored his first goal for Everton since his arrival from Juventus. Nine minutes into the second half, Dominic Calvert-Lewin doubled the lead. However, Newcastle staged a remarkable comeback, with Florian Lejeune grabbing two stoppage-time goals, to rescue a point against the odds for Steve Bruce's side.

