Chelsea will be hoping to pick up a first home win under new boss Frank Lampard when they welcome high-flying Liverpool to Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon. Having already lost to Liverpool in the European Super Cup, the Blues will be looking for some measure of revenge.

It’s been an encouraging start for Lampard as Chelsea manager, especially in implementing younger players into the side. Up until now, Chelsea has scored 12 goals in total this season which have all been scored by academy prospects under the age of 21. Last time out in the league, Chelsea thumped Wolves 5-2 with Fikayo Tomori, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham all getting on the score sheet.

Tammy Abraham notched his first-ever hat-trick in the top flight against Wolves and the youngster will be looking to test himself against one of the best backlines in the league. Having missed the decisive penalty against Liverpool in the European Super Cup the young striker will have plenty of motivation to succeed.

Chelsea Predicted Team

Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Tomori, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Pulisic, Abraham, Willian

When – Sunday 22nd September

Where – Stamford Bridge

Kick-Off – 18:30

After stumbling in the Champions League to Napoli, Liverpool will look to continue their impressive domestic form as they head to West London. The Reds are five wins from five in the Premier League and have already opened up a five-point gap against title rivals Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp will be stressing that the 2-0 defeat to Napoli was merely a blimp. You have to remember that Liverpool did lose at the Stadio San Paolo on route to winning the Champions League last season. Still, the challenged posed by Chelsea will be the ideal opponent, as the Reds look to maintain a perfect start to the campaign.

Left-back Andrew Robertson will be a threat on the wing for Liverpool, and the Scotland International could have a vital say on the Reds picking up all three points. Chelsea tends to flood forward under Lampard, which could leave some spaces for the defender to exploit. It was Robertson who was at fault for Napoli’s opening goal midweek, and the 25-year old will be looking to make amends against Chelsea.

Liverpool Predicted Team

Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

