Premier league

Mitch Freeley

Wilfried Ndidi was influential at both ends of the pitch, as Leicester rallied impressively in the second half to secure a 1-1 draw away to Chelsea on Sunday evening. The Nigerian midfielder’s error handed the Blues the opening goal before his header levelled the contest.

Chelsea hit the ground running in their first competitive home game under new boss Frank Lampard. A frantic opening from the Blues saw midfielder Mason Mount went close only to be denied by the sprawling feet of Schmeichel. Minutes later, Chelsea had the lead their start deserved, Wilfred Ndidi was caught on the ball and Mount took full advantage, stealing the ball off the midfielder before tucking the ball past Schmeichel.

Lampard's side continued to push the visitors back and should have had a second after the restart. César Azpilicueta clipped the ball up to Mount and his header was saved by Schmeichel, the 20-year old failing to get the desired power behind the effort.

Chelsea produced a free-flowing move which should have made it 2-0 not for a decisive block from Christain Fuchs, Olivier Giroud expertly flicked the ball towards an onrushing N’Golo Kante who was denied by a last-gasp tackle from the Austrian full-back.

The final moments of the first half saw James Maddison knocking in a perfect free-kick which was begging for a Leicester player to get onto the end of it. Wilfrid N’didi was just short. Leicester showing signs that they could test Chelsea in the second half.

Leicester look rejuvenated in the second half and started to press the Chelsea backline. James Maddison jinked passed Christiansen and flashed a shot across Kepa’s goal.

Perez combined with Vardy but the pass was just long for the England attacker, whilst Christain Fuchs deflected shot landed on the roof of the net, Leicester was piling on the pressure. The resulting corner saw Ndidi plant a header into the top corner. Redemption for that defensive error in the first half.

Brendan Rodger’s urged his side forward and the Foxes continued to push with the influential Maddison the attacking thrust of the side. After evading a number of tackles the midfielder blazed a shot over the bar, which should have been put on target, and leaving the contest perfectly poised heading into the final fifteen minutes.

Leicester continued to push, as Chelsea seemed a shadow of the team that impressed in the first half, Jamie Vardy came close again as his effort skipped wide of the post. Whilst Tielamans was denied by the palms of Kepa in the final moments. Leicester would be perhaps disappointed that they were unable to get a winner, whilst Frank Lampard may be relieved at just picking up his first point as Blues boss.