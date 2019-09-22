You can follow the Live Match Stream of Chelsea Vs Liverpool via beIN CONNECT

Match Report

Liverpool made it six wins from six with a 2-1 triumph at Chelsea, who are still without a home win in the Premier League this season.

Frank Lampard's men failed to contain the European champions, who benefited from two first-half injuries to a Chelsea defence that never looked comfortable.

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a thunderbolt before Roberto Firmino rose unmarked to double Liverpool's lead and there was no way back for Chelsea, despite N'Golo Kante's sensational solo effort preceding a late rally.

Injuries to Emerson Palmieri and Andreas Christensen compounded Lampard's woes, while opposite number Jurgen Klopp enjoyed a problem-free afternoon as he became the first Liverpool manager to win three times at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Willian had a penalty appeal turned down after seven minutes when Virgil van Dijk appeared to bundle him over without touching the ball.

The referee blew his whistle without hesitation when Christensen brought down Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah used the free-kick to tee up Alexander-Arnold for a thunderous 20-yard shot into the top right corner

Cesar Azpilicueta thought he had equalised from close-range 12 minutes later but his effort was ruled out for offside and Liverpool promptly doubled their lead, Andy Robertson's curling free-kick finding Firmino to head home.

Chelsea, who had already lost Emerson to a thigh injury, saw Christensen limp off with a knee problem to cap a torrid first half, but Kepa prevented further misery for Lampard when he saved well from Firmino after the interval.

With Tammy Abraham misfiring, the hosts' most potent attacking threat came from Kante who weaved his way to the edge of the box before scoring with a deft finish after 71 minutes.

Abraham's replacement Michy Batshuayi and Mason Mount both missed glaring late chances as a miserable afternoon for Chelsea ended with groans around Stamford Bridge.

Goals/Highlights

Chance! Substitute Michy Batshuayi heads just wide! Chelsea is ramping up the pressure!

Goal! Game on! N'golo Kante thumps one into the top corner! 2-1!

Chance! N'Golo Kante flashes a shot inches wide!

Into the second half! Kepa pulls off an impressive save to keep Chelsea in the contest!

Goal! Just like that Liverpool double their lead! Andrew Robertson whips in a perfect ball into the box and Roberto Firmino arrives just in time to plant a header past Kepa!

VAR Drama! Chelsea level the scores! Wait! After a VAR check, it seems like there is a player offside in the build-up! César Azpilicueta's goal is chalked off!

Chance! Tammy Abraham goes one on one with Adrian, but the shot is well saved by the Spanish keeper!

Goal! Pick that one out! Trend Alexander-Arnold with a rocket of a free-kick! You don't save those!

Peep! We are away at Stamford Bridge!

Live Updates

Preamble

Could this be the year for Liverpool? John Barnes thinks so!

Can Chelsea get the better of Liverpool today? It's going to be a huge ask for Lampard's young side! Jurgen Klopp has masterminded quite the run in the league!

Right! 15 minutes till kick-off! Fancy some match analysis from Andy Gray and Reds legend John Barnes?! Of course, you do!

A quick reminder, West Ham got the better of Manchester United about ten minutes ago, winning 2-0! Why don't you read the match report!

So let's go over that all-important team news! Carrie Brown chats with former Liverpool man Jim Beglin!

Now for Liverpool! Roberto Firmino starts after coming off the bench against Newcastle, whilst Jordan Henderson replaces Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in midfield!

Team news Klaxon! Mason Mount starts, after being subbed off against Valencia midweek. Kante returns to midfield after recovering from an ankle injury.

Likewise Chelsea wander into Stamford Bridge. Anyone else notice Mason Mount not limping?!

Liverpool has arrived in West London! We should be getting the team news in the next few minutes!

Tammy Abraham has been on fire for Chelsea so far this season, Carry Brown has more on Chelsea's number nine!

Plenty of Titanic battles between these two down the years! Who will run out on top tonight?

Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live Updates of Chelsea Vs Liverpool in the Premier League! It's a tasty game in prospect at tasty bridge with a free-flowing Chelsea side playing a Liverpool team who have had a perfect start to the season so far. As ever, join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in!