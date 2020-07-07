Arsenal Vs Leicester - Live Stream
Date – Tuesday, July 7th, 2020; Kick-Off – 22:15 Mecca; Channel – 11 HD
Eddie Nketiah's red card proved costly for Arsenal as Jamie Vardy's late goal salvaged a 1-1 draw for Leicester City in the Premier League.
Mikel Arteta's side looked set to make it four league wins on the spin on Tuesday, thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 21st-minute goal.
Yet, just four minutes after coming on, substitute Nketiah received his marching orders for a rash tackle on James Justin – referee Chris Kavanagh consulting VAR to deem the youngster's tackle worthy of a straight red.
And Leicester made their numerical advantage count with six minutes remaining – Vardy's goal standing after a long VAR check for offside as the Foxes claimed a valuable point.
An interesting evening ahead for Jamie Vardy, who was reportedly linked with a move to the Gunners a few years ago... I wonder if he will bag Premier League goal 101 tonight?
Now for Leicester! Fresh from scoring is 100th Premier League goal, Jamie Vardy starts. A full-strength side for the Foxes, Harvey Barnes has to settle for a place on the bench!
Our #ArsLei team news, sponsored by @eToro 📋
Team News Klaxon! Arsenal first up... Lacazette, Tierney and Bellerin are the three changes in the side!
🇫🇷 @LacazetteAlex starts up top
🇪🇸 @HectorBellerin returns
🏴 @KieranTierney1 also starts
The Foxes have arrived in north London!
Arsenal return to the Emirates! They won 4-0 against Norwich last time out...
Good evening! Welcome to the live Blog of Arsenal Vs Leicester! The Gunners are currently undefeated in their last five games in all competitions, take on a Leicester City who are in the hunt for Champions League football. Join me for the build-up, team news and goals as they go in!