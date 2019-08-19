Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba are both Manchester United's designated penalty takers, according to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

With United drawing 1-1 at Wolves in the Premier League on Monday, Pogba won a penalty by drawing a foul from captain Conor Coady in the box.

After an on-field discussion over who would step up to take the kick, Pogba got the nod but saw his effort saved by Rui Patricio.

Rashford converted a penalty in last weekend's 4-0 defeat of Chelsea and the striker has a 100 per cent record from the spot.

But at Molineux the England striker threw the ball to Pogba, who has now missed four Premier League penalties since the start of last season.

"Because the two are designated penalty shooters, it's up to them who feels it is theirs," Solskjae told Sky Sports.

"Sometimes players feel they are confident enough to score. Paul scored so many for us but the keeper made a good save.

"They are very confident, Marcus scored last week and he would have loved it but Paul was also confident and I like that confidence."

Rashford also played down the penalty incident with Pogba when he went in front of the television cameras, United having missed the chance to move top of the Premier League table after two games.

"Paul wanted to take it, it's that simple," Rashford told Sky Sports. "Everyone can miss one, he's scored countless for us and throughout his career, it's normal. We forgot about it now and we go again.

"It's simple, if you want to take it, you take it. I took it last week so it's no problem for him to take it. It's unfortunate he didn't score it but that's football.

"The confidence you're going to score is always the same and so it should be. We practice all week and score the majority of the time so there's no reason not to be confident.

"It's not on him [Pogba], it's as a team and we take that forward into the next game."

The other major talking point was Daniel James being shown a yellow card for simulation in the first half, but Solskjaer defended United's new signing.

"I don't think it's a booking, I've not seen it," said Solskjaer.

"He's so quick, he gets kicked so many times and gets a lot of yellows for defenders against him.

"Sometimes he gets fouled and it doesn't look like it. I don't think it's a yellow card from seeing it live."