Pep Guardiola Exclusive Interview July 25, 2020 19:44 9:15 min Mohammed Saadon Al Kuwari sat down with Pep Guardiola to talk about the end of the Premier League season, and the aspirations of Manchester City in the Champions League Interviews Manchester City Pep Guardiola -Latest Videos 9:15 min Pep Guardiola Exclusive Interview 3:08 min Report: Milan 1-1 Atalanta 4:41 min PSG win cup, but Mbappe injured 3:15 min Stunned Bianconeri miss chance to clinch title 1:08 min Jordan Henderson Reaction 2:31 min Jurgen Klopp Reaction 0:53 min Watch - Liverpool Lift the Premier League Title 3:52 min Report: Inter 0-0 Fiorentina 4:59 min Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea - Match Report 3:24 min Report: Man Utd 1-1 West Ham