On this Day: Arsene Wenger announces he'll step down as Arsenal manager By beIN SPORTS April 20, 2020 09:05 1:28 min Arsene Wenger announced he'd leave the club after more than two decades on 20th April 2018.Arsene Wenger called time on his 22 years with Arsenal on 20th April 2018. Summaries Premier League -Latest Videos 1:28 min Wenger announces he'll step down as manager 1:31 min What they said when Arsene Wenger stood down 1:31 min This Day in Sport - Wenger Resigns 1:42 min when the 2020 season will get underway 3:23 min Ferrari's project to fight coronavirus 33:54 min LeBron James' Best Plays From The Last 5 Seasons 1:34 min Tennis: Maria Sharapova turns 33 0:44 min Michael Jordan scores career-high 69 points 1:41 min Born this day - Rivaldo turns 48 4:22 min Football stars fulfill sports cravings on FIFA 20