Mourinho tried to sign Spurs stars By beIN SPORTS November 21, 2019 20:43 0:45 min Jose Mourinho reveals he tried to sign some of Tottenham's players at other clubs. Interviews Premier League -Latest Videos 25:56 min News Summary 1:00 min Away form key for Strasbourg, Nimes and Nantes 1:14 min Mourinho v Pochettino - A head-to-head comparison 1:01 min 5 Things - Benzema closes in on Messi record 1:21 min Premier League OPTA Preview - MD13 1:45 min Game Recap: Sixers 109, Knicks 104 1:12 min Game Recap: Bulls 109, Pistons 89 0:59 min Game Recap: Heat 124, Cavaliers 100 1:16 min Game Recap: Nets 101, Hornets 91 1:13 min Game Recap: Raptors 113, Magic 97