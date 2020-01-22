Mitch Freeley

Now for the visitors! Everything seems to be in order there! Chris Wood will be looking to continue his fine form in front of goal!

TEAM NEWS: Here's how the Clarets line-up @ManUtd tonight.

One change, with Matt Lowton replacing Phil Bardsley.

Team news! Manchester United first up! Juan Mata comes into the side! Harry Maguire is captain!

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨



Here's our starting XI to face Burnley

Shock horror! Jason Mcateer is putting the boot in on Ole Gunnar Solskjær! What team did he play for? Liverpool you say, ahh right!

"Someone's got to make a big decision sooner rather than later because #MUFC could end up mid-table."@MCATEER4 rips into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward. #beINPL #MUNBUR



"Someone's got to make a big decision sooner rather than later because #MUFC could end up mid-table."

The Burnley boys have arrived! Don't forget we get underway at 23:15 tonight!

Sean Dyche and his side take a look at the pitch

Matt Critchley has his traditional pre-match chat with Jim Beglin, can United make the promised land of Champions League football this season?

We've got Jason Mcateer in with us tonight! He has had plenty to say on Ole Gunnar Solskjær!

"He's a manager that's in trouble... They look lost at the minute... I just don't think that Ole's the right fit."

Antony Martial loves scoring against Burnley, I wonder if he will start tonight?!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Manchester United Vs Burnley. Can United bounce back from their humbling at the hands of Liverpool? Or will Burnley continue winning ways to pile yet more misery on Ole Gunnar Solskjær? Join me for all the build-up, team news and video highlights from the game at Old Trafford!