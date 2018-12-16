Manchester United have now conceded more Premier League goals this season than they did in the whole of 2017-18.

Jose Mourinho's side lost 3-1 to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, with Xherdan Shaqiri's double sealing the win after Jesse Lingard cancelled out Sadio Mane's opener.

The result means United have let in 29 goals in their first 17 league matches of 2018-19, having only shipped 28 in the entirety of the previous campaign.

Mourinho's side sit sixth in the top flight, with five defeats and just seven wins, and their goal difference stands at zero.

Liverpool, who moved back to the top of the table, are 19 points above their bitter rivals, with a goal difference of 30 and still no losses.