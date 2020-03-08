Manchester United Vs Manchester City - Live Stream

Two costly mistakes from Ederson handed Manchester United a derby victory over Manchester City on Sunday to put Liverpool on the brink of a first Premier League title.

Anthony Martial fired the Red Devils ahead in the first half with a shot that City's goalkeeper should probably have kept out at his near post.

United survived some heavy second-half pressure until Scott McTominay scored an injury-time second after Ederson's throw went straight to his feet.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, beaten at home by City in their past three league meetings and the EFL Cup semi-final first leg, claimed a top-flight double over their city rivals for the first time since 2009-10 to leave the champions' title defence hanging by a thread.

Pep Guardiola's first league loss at Old Trafford brought an end to City's five-game winning run in all competitions, as United boosted their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Goal! Late drama at the Manchester Derby! The last kick of the game, Scott McTominay scores from distance as Ederson is stuck in no man's land!

Chance! Phil Foden lets rip from distance! David de Gea tips the ball over the bar.

Back underway at Old Trafford and Ederson nearly hands United a 2-0 lead! That looks like a nasty knock for Antony Martial!

Half-time! United have the lead, although they ain't so happy with the yellow card handed to Fred for a dive in the penalty box! Matt Critchely has more!

Goal! Manchester United have the lead! A deft flick from Bruno Fernandes plays in Martial, and City fail to react! Ederson should have saved that!

Peep! away we go!

A huge claim from our studio guest Darren Fletcher. Can United really win the league in the next two years?!

Darren Fletcher claims Manchester United will be challenging for the title again in '2 or 3 years'.



Matt Critchley has been very busy today! Now he is chatting with Nigel De Jong!

There has been plenty of stunning goals in the Manchester derby down the years! This should get you in the mood! We kick off at 19:30 Mecca!

Matt Critchley has managed to catch United legend Peter Schmeichel ahead of the game! The Great Dane is a huge fan of OGS!

What a moment for Phil Foden! The youngster impressed in the league cup final and starts this week in the Manchester Derby!

Lifelong Blue starting for City in the Manchester Derby...



The stage is yours, young man 💙



Manchester United have arrived! They will be pleased that Harry Maguire is back in the side today!

Straight to the team news with Matt Critchley!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of the Manchester Derby! Man United take on cross-city rivals Man City, still looking to make a push into the top four. Whilst Manchester City will be looking to continue the impressive form that has seen them win their last five games in all competitions. Join me for all the build-up, team news and goals from the game!