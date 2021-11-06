Manchester City inflicted another humbling home defeat on bitter rivals Manchester United with a routine 2-0 derby victory in Saturday's Premier League clash.

Pep Guardiola's side had failed to win any of their previous four league meetings with United but were deservedly two goals ahead at half-time.

Eric Bailly became the first United player to score an own goal against City in the Premier League and Bernardo Silva profited from some terrible defending to squeeze in a second shortly before the interval.

United, beaten 5-0 by Liverpool in their most recent match at Old Trafford, failed to offer any sort of response in the second half as the pressure continues to grow on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United had kept three successive clean sheets against City in the league but were behind inside seven minutes when Bailly sliced Joao Cancelo's whipped cross from the left into his own net.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a powerful volley kept out by Ederson – United's only on-target attempt of the first half – but only David de Gea kept the scoreline down as City took complete control.

However, after keeping out Gabriel Jesus, Kevin De Bruyne and team-mate Victor Lindelof, De Gea was far too easily beaten by Silva, who ghosted in behind Luke Shaw and turned in Cancelo's cross from a tight angle.

Chances were hard to come by in a far quieter second period, with the visitors going closest to finding the net through a Phil Foden strike that grazed the outside of the post late on.

What does it mean? United lose again at Old Trafford

City may not have managed the five goals Liverpool scored here two weeks ago, but the manner of the victory was just as straightforward and was never in doubt from the moment they scored their second goal.

United have now lost eight matches at Old Trafford in all competitions this calendar year, which is their worst-such record since 1989, and could find themselves 11 points off top spot should Chelsea beat Burnley later on Saturday.

Guardiola's men looked far more like their usual selves on the back of last week's shock 2-0 loss at home to Crystal Palace, meanwhile, as they moved back to within two points of leaders Chelsea, who have that game in hand.

Cancelo runs the show

The attacking left-back played in the cross for Bailly's own goal and sent in a delightful delivery, albeit one that should have been dealt with, for Silva's strike – the Portugal international's third goal in his last four appearances at Old Trafford.

Cancelo had more touches (125) than any player on the field – Lindelof was United's most involved player with 67 – while nobody managed more shots (four) and tackles (four) in what was an impressive all-round display.

United's calamitous defending

From Bailly turning an easy-to-deal-with cross into his own net – one that should never have been allowed to enter the box in the first place – to De Gea and Shaw watching on as Silva turned in a second, United's defending was yet again shambolic.

The Red Devils have now conceded at least once in each of their last 14 home games in all competitions, their longest run without a clean sheet at Old Trafford since a club-record run of 21 between April 1958 and March 1959.

What's next?

United travel to Watford on their return to Premier League action after the international break. City host Everton at the Etihad Stadium on November 21.