Manchester City swept to the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 rout of Southampton as Erling Haaland extended his incredible scoring run to 10 successive games, while resurgent Chelsea eased to a 3-0 victory against Wolves on Saturday.

Joao Cancelo, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez all netted for Pep Guardiola's side before Haaland added his customary goal to seal yet another one-sided success at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland has scored an astonishing 20 goals in his first 12 competitive games since his £51 million ($56 million) move from Borussia Dortmund.

Fuelled by the Norway striker, City are the first club to score at least three goals in nine consecutive top-flight home matches since Wolves in 1959.

The champions are now two points clear of second placed Arsenal ahead of the north London club's clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

Guardiola's remarkable team have only lost one of their last 37 league games as they chase a fifth English title in the last six seasons.

City have scored 24 goals in their last six games, winning eight of their last nine games across all competitions.

In stark contrast to City's blistering form, Southampton's fifth successive defeat added to the mounting pressure on boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

City opened the scoring in the 20th minute as Joao Cancelo weaved through the Southampton defence, evaded James Ward-Prowse's challenge and fired through the legs of keeper Gavin Bazunu.

Phil Foden doubled City's lead as he ran onto Kevin De Bruyne's pass and clipped a deft lob over Bazunu into the far corner after 32 minutes.

Riyad Mahrez put the result beyond doubt in the 49th minute, the Algeria winger meeting Rodri's cross with a clinical volley from a tight angle.

Inevitably, Haaland wasn't to be denied and he finished off Cancelo's pass with a typically ruthless close-range effort in the 65th minute.