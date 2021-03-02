Gabriel Jesus scored a late double as Manchester City landed a 21st straight win and matched their club-record unbeaten run with a 4-1 defeat of Wolves at the Etihad Stadium.

Conor Coady's first Premier League goal brought Wolves level just after the hour mark, with Leander Dendoncker's own goal having given City an early lead.

Aymeric Laporte had a goal ruled out for offside, but Jesus struck 10 minutes from time and Riyad Mahrez added a third in stoppage time.

Jesus netted his second right at the end following a VAR check for offside as City took another stride towards regaining the title, going 15 points clear of second-placed Manchester United ahead of the derby on Sunday. They are unbeaten in 28 games now, equalling a run set in 2017, and a cut above all the rest.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo went with five at the back in a bid to frustrate City, but the leaders were in front in the 14th minute.

Rodri picked out Mahrez with a sublime raking pass and although Dendoncker got to the winger's driven cross ahead of Raheem Sterling, the Belgium international could only turn the ball into his own net.

City continued to zip the ball around with purpose and Laporte thought he had doubled their lead when he prodded in from close range but was adjudged to be fractionally offside following a VAR check, before Rui Patricio superbly out Bernardo Silva's header on the stroke of half-time.

Patricio produced another sharp diving save when Kevin De Bruyne's left-footed strike looked destined for the far corner as City remained on the front foot early in the second half.

Nuno replaced Jonny with Fabio Silva in a positive tactical switch and Wolves were level from out of the blue on the hour, when Coady nodded in Joao Moutinho's inviting free-kick.

Patricio was called into action once again to brilliantly thwart Jesus from a tight angle, and at the other end Adama Traore wasted two good chances with Wolves posing a much bigger threat.

Sterling's deft flick flashed wide of the far post as Pep Guardiola's men applied the pressure that paid off when Jesus fired in a loose ball after a cross from Kyle Walker, with the VAR check this time going in City's favour.

Mahrez added a third by sweeping home after Owen Otasowie gave the ball away cheaply, and Jesus completed a double right at the end after he had initially been given offside when he swept home after Ilkay Gundogan's shot was saved.