Jamie Vardy was the scourge of Manchester City again as his hat-trick secured a sensational 5-2 win for Leicester City and raised fresh questions about Pep Guardiola's defence.

The striker won two penalties and converted both, either side of a terrific backheeled finish for his second goal, to net his second hat-trick against City – almost four years after his treble in a 4-2 victory over the same opponents.

His former Leicester team-mate Riyad Mahrez gave the hosts the lead at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, but Vardy then took centre stage, with James Maddison adding a brilliant fourth goal late on.

Nathan Ake headed a City consolation, but Leicester then scored a fifth in a dramatic Premier League clash, with Maddison fouled and Youri Tielemans slotting in another penalty.

It meant Guardiola, in his 686th game as a manager, suffered the indignity of seeing one of his team’s conceding five goals for the first time.

Preamble

Warmups well underway! 15 minutes till game-time!



Over in North London... Spurs and Newcastle draw thanks to a controversial VAR penalty. Hopefully, that won't happen today!



The Eithad looks beautiful bathed in autumn sunshine!

Pep looks focused ahead of the game!

Now for the Foxes! Jamie Vardy leads the line, Jonny Evans is back in the side after serving a suspension. Keep an eye out for Timothy Castagne, who has been impressive since signing from Atalanta in the summer.



Team news is in! Riyad Mahrez has shaken off COVID to start in the league. Raheem Sterling looks to be playing as the false 9, whilst Laporte is on the bench! Eric Garcia will partner Nathan Ake in central defence!





Matt Critchley has the latest team news, including a injury crisis for Man City!



Good evening! Welcome to the Live Blog for Man City Vs Leicester, Pep Guardiola has a threadbare squad, whilst Brendan Rodgers would like to underline his sides top four credentials! Join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in!