Marcus Rashford scored the winner as Manchester United came from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1 in a thrilling finale at Old Trafford on Saturday. Both United goals came in the final 12 minutes as Erik ten Hag's side moved to within one point of their local rivals in the Premier League table after inflicting a damaging blow to City's hopes of retaining the title.



Eight changes for Man City following their defeat to Southampton. Jack Grealish, Julian Alvarez and Kalvin Phillips all drop to the bench. Phil Foden keeps his place in the side.

XI | Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Haaland



Manchester United have dropped their team news! United make nine changes from their Carabao Cup win over Charlton. Antony Martial has a place in attack, whilst Antony is on the bench.





