Manchester City regained top spot in the Premier League from Liverpool with a 3-0 win over Brighton on Wednesday, while Arsenal revived their push for the top four by beating Chelsea 4-2 at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool stormed to the top of the table by tearing Manchester United to shreds in a 4-0 win at Anfield on Tuesday.

City were not so sparkling, but held their nerve to edge back one pont ahead in the title race thanks to second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva.

Mahrez was guilty of missing the best chances of a tense first 45 minutes for the English champions against a Brighton side that had won at Arsenal and Tottenham in their last two outings.

However, there was little doubt over the outcome once Mahrez bundled the ball home after Kevin De Bruyne's burst opened up the visitors' defence.

There was a hint of fortune about City's second as Foden's shot from a well-worked corner deflected past Robert Sanchez.

Silva then sealed the points with a sumptuous finish from De Bruyne's lay-off.