Leicester City's Belgian defender Wout Faes inadvertently boosted Liverpool's hopes of making the Champions League by scoring two own-goals in his team's 2-1 loss at Anfield on Friday.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall had given Leicester a fourth-minute lead when he strolled through the middle of the Liverpool defence.

However, that was the cue for Faes's double dose of embarrassment.

In the 38th minute, the Belgian defender, in his first season at the club after a £15million move from Reims, sliced an attempted clearance from a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross over the head of his goalkeeper Danny Ward.

Seven minutes later, his evening got worse.

Darwin Nunez was sent through by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain but his lob over Ward came off the post.

However, as the ball came back, Faes managed to hammer the ball into his own net.

The result left Liverpool in sixth place, two points off the top four while Leicester are down in 13th.

Meanwhile, West Ham's year ended by being booed off the pitch following a 2-0 defeat to London rivals Brentford.

First-half goals from Ivan Toney and Josh Dasilva piled the pressure on West Ham boss David Moyes after a fifth consecutive Premier League defeat.

West Ham are just one spot above the relegation zone while Brentford climbed to ninth.

