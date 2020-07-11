Jurgen Klopp felt Liverpool only had themselves to blame and hailed Nick Pope after Burnley ended the champions' long home winning run by securing a 1-1 draw at Anfield in the Premier League.

The Reds dominated the first half on Saturday, but only held a one-goal lead at the break courtesy of an Andy Robertson header.

Pope produced a string of stunning saves, denying Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as Liverpool played some scintillating football but came across a Clarets goalkeeper at his brilliant best.

Roberto Firmino rattled the post before Jay Rodriguez equalised with a clinical finish, and Johann Gudmundsson almost snatched a winner for Burnley when he struck the crossbar late on.

Klopp expressed his frustration after Liverpool's 24-game winning home run in the top flight - stretching back to February 2019 - came to an end, leaving them needing seven points from three games to match Manchester City's record points tally of 100.

The Reds boss told BT Sport: "It was a really good game, but we left the door open for Burnley and we should have closed it.

"We should have scored two, three or four goals at least. The referee let lots of challenges go so it was clear that if the ball comes into the box it was dangerous. They did what they are good at and I respect that."

Klopp praised a stunning performance from Pope but said his side should have been in control long before Rodriguez struck after 69 minutes.

He added: "Of course it is frustrating, we should have scored much earlier. We warmed Nick Pope up and at the end he was properly really warm, he made some sensational saves.

"It's our fault because we should have closed the game, but we didn't. Burnley is a team who stay in the game and they have two top strikers who constantly go for each ball.

"It's an intense period and at the end we were pushing up and they are always dangerous. That's why you have to take your chances.

"But we stand here with only one point and that is not exactly what we wanted."