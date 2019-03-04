Mitch Freeley

Jose Mourinho has admitted exclusively to beIN SPORTS that he has “no problem” in returning to Real Madrid amid increasing speculation that the Portuguese coach will re-join Los Blancos in the summer, replacing Santiago Solari.

Mourinho has been a special guest of beIN SPORTS over the weekend, working as a pundit for Barcelona’s 1-0 El Clasico win over Real Madrid & watching the Merseyside derby which ended in a 0-0 stalemate between Everton & Liverpool.

After the game, English pundits Richard Keys & Andy Gray quizzed Mourinho on a potential move back to the Santiago Bernebau. Asking if he would be open to returning to a club he had previously managed.

“To a club that I have been before? If I think the right club, the right structure, the right ambitions, I will have no problem at all. I think it’s really a reason of pride when a club where you worked before wanting you back.”

Whilst Mourinho admitted that he believed that his former employers are the best club in World football today. “They are the Iconic club, I think so you know 13 Champions Leagues.”

The wide-ranging interview between the former Manchester United boss, who added that he feels that a sense of unfinished business between himself and the side since his dismissal in December last year.

“The only club where I feel that is in relation to Manchester United, the moment I left with what I think I could have achieved and the improvement of a few things but all the other clubs I have the best possible feeling, which is I gave everything.”

Although the Special One was eager to heap praise on Real Madrid, insisting that their recent run of three consecutive Champions League crowns as an exceptional achievement.

“Real Madrid made something extraordinary in Europe in the last five years is absolutely incredible. If you want to look at my time we are speaking for about seven years, seven semi-finals. Five years, four finals and four victories it’s absolutely amazing.”

Looking back at his first tenure at Real, Mourinho was eager to underline his own achievements of winning the league and breaking the dominance of Barcelona and comparing that to their recent record in La Liga.

“Then you go to the marathons of (the league) in being stable, being regular and being strong from August to May going to the championship. I think in the last ten years they have won it twice so I think there is a big gap in the success in the knockout competition and not so much success in the marathons of the league.“

Mourinho was asked about the prospect of lifting the Champions League crown at the Santiago Bernabeu and quickly snapped back to Richard Keys. “ I won a Champions League at the Bernabeu with Inter!”

Although ever modest, the 56-year old did stress the incredible feat of beating Barca to the 2011-12 La Liga title. “For a manager, I think the feeling of amazing work during one season and winning the league has an incredible value.”

Mourinho did briefly touch on his return to Chelsea, adding that it was one of the best moments of his career. “One of my best feelings in football is to get back to Chelsea. When people take you back for a second time it means they know how good you are. “

The question now remains if Jose will return to Los Blancos in the summer, however, based on this conversation it’s clear that the Special One would be open to a return to the Spanish Capital.

