Mitch Freeley

You can watch the all of Premier League action via beIN CONNECT

Whilst the subject of Brendan Rodgers gets a mention, Jose believes he would of stayed on and won the league with Celtic before moving to the Premier League.

Celtic or Leicester City?



Mourinho says what he would've done if he was Brendan Rodgers... #beINPL #beINMourinho



Follow the reaction on the website 👇https://t.co/AHNWcp7glS pic.twitter.com/trwZ3AmOHL — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) March 3, 2019

Whilst Mourinho went further suggesting that Chelsea went about things in the right way when dealing with the worlds most expensive goalkeeper.

Mourinho claims Chelsea used "common sense" when dealing with Kepa because of his status as the world's most expensive goalkeeper.#beINPL #beINMourinho



Follow the reaction on the website 👇https://t.co/AHNWcp7glS pic.twitter.com/6erZCUG0js — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) March 3, 2019

A left-field turn in the chat with Jose, talking about Kepa not obeying Mauritzo Sarri's orders to come off in the EFL Cup Final. Mourinho suggests a rule change to help players who don't want to leave the pitch!

Mourinho calls for rule change that would avoid a repeat of Sarri's Kepa situation.#beINPL #beINMourinho



Follow the reaction on the website 👇https://t.co/AHNWcp7glS pic.twitter.com/9YrYieBHg7 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) March 3, 2019

Has this draw handed City the advantage in the title race? Mourinho believes that happened a few weeks ago!

The moment Mourinho first knew the Liverpool players were feeling the heat in the title race.#beINPL #beINMourinho



Follow the reaction on the website 👇https://t.co/AHNWcp7glS pic.twitter.com/x0eT9C656g — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) March 3, 2019

Full time - Liverpool have lost ground in the title race following a 0-0 draw with Everton. Jose Mourinho believes that Jurgen Klopp will be positive with his players, insisting that everything is to play for!

Mourinho calls for Klopp to be honest with his players!#beINPL #beINMourinho



Follow the reaction on the website 👇https://t.co/AHNWcp7glS pic.twitter.com/ouC7DGh9bp — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) March 3, 2019

Jose guided Chelsea to their first league title in 50 years, but believes the Reds are facing a different kind of pressure with Manchester City right behind them!

Liverpool haven't won the title since 1990 - Mourinho compares it with the pressure he faced when ending a 50-year wait at Chelsea.#beINPL #beINMourinho #EVELIV #LFC #CFC



Follow the reaction on the website 👇https://t.co/AHNWcpoRKs pic.twitter.com/zQBr2ezymQ — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) March 3, 2019

Half-Time 0-0 at the break, "At this moment, Liverpool are so-so! That's the verdict of Jose Mourinho, can the Reds turn it around in the second half?

Mourinho questions Liverpool's title credentials, claiming they're "not the same as they were a few months ago."#beINPL #beINMourinho #EVELIV #LFC



Follow the reaction on the website 👇https://t.co/AHNWcp7glS pic.twitter.com/Ai0pFEMYSg — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) March 3, 2019

Just minutes away from the Merseyside derby, and Jose is Predicting a big match between the Merseyside rivals!

It's 50/50 between Liverpool & Man City for the title according to Mourinho, but it will be a huge advatage for the Reds if they top the table at the end of the weekend.

Whoever ends the weekend top of the league makes a very important statement.#beINPL #beINMourinho



Follow the reaction on the website 👇https://t.co/AHNWcp7glS pic.twitter.com/u0ZA7XxQro — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) March 3, 2019

Mourinho has had his say on the Merseyside derby, which is minutes away! Will the Reds crack under the pressure?

The psychological pressure facing Liverpool in the title race.#beINPL #beINMourinho



Follow the reaction on the website 👇https://t.co/AHNWcp7glS pic.twitter.com/QSS8CXJc9M — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) March 3, 2019

Full-Time! Chelsea Win 2-1! Although it's an impossible ask for Fulham to avoid the drop!

Decisive this from the Special One, no room for Spurs in the title race... just Man City & Liverpool!

Premier League title is "50/50" as Mourinho rules Tottenham out of the race!#beINPL #beINMourinho



Follow the reaction on the website 👇https://t.co/AHNWcp7glS pic.twitter.com/oYxRDqM4pO — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) March 3, 2019

Whilst N'golo Kante was also signalled out!

"He's so good, he can play in every position."



Mourinho praises "phenomenal" N'Golo Kanté! #beINPL #beINMourinho



Follow the reaction on the website 👇https://t.co/AHNWcp7glS pic.twitter.com/s6KabWDLqR — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) March 3, 2019

Gonzalo Higuain opened the scoring for the Blues, and Mourinho was quick to praise the Argentine striker!

Mourinho questions Gonzalo Higuaín's fitness as he compares him with Didier Drogba.#beINPL #beINMourinho



Follow the reaction on the website 👇https://t.co/AHNWcp7glS pic.twitter.com/sAUZdvKaDC — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) March 3, 2019

Despite the problems on the pitch, Mourinho is a big fan of Sarri ball and believes the Italian coach needs time to implement his style on the squad!

Mourinho hasn't given up on Sarri-ball just yet... as long as it's tweaked for English football.#beINPL #beINMourinho



Follow the reaction on the website 👇https://t.co/AHNWcp7glS pic.twitter.com/KgBXDF1r6J — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) March 3, 2019

First up no rift with Eden Hazard!

Half-Time! Chelsea are 2-1 up against Fulham... time for more Mourinho magic!

Jose also had his say on Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian winger has improved dramatically since his time at Chelsea.

"Lonely, naive and physically fragile" - Mo Salah when he arrived at Chelsea... but not any more! #beINPL #beINMourinho



Follow the reaction on the website 👇https://t.co/AHNWcp7glS pic.twitter.com/jsKJ2tluYB — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) March 3, 2019

I wonder which side Jose is talking about here, perhaps a side from Madrid? Or maybe Milan?

Which club is Mourinho talking about? One of his former players has asked him to join them in the summer! #beINPL #beINMourinho



Follow the reaction on the website 👇https://t.co/AHNWcp7glS pic.twitter.com/zEyca3GmAk — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) March 3, 2019

Jose here, reflecting on his past with Chelsea.

Chelsea's "small history" is a thing of the past thanks to Roman Abramovich. #beINPL #beINMourinho



Follow the reaction on the website 👇https://t.co/AHNWcp7glS pic.twitter.com/BCBJKzGjwG — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) March 3, 2019

Wow, interesting stuff here! Player power is no longer fiction for Mourinho (Some people have pointed to his breakdown in relationships with key members of the United squad as a key reason Mourinho got sacked in December from the Red Devils.

"What people used to call 'player power' is not fiction."#beINPL #beINMourinho



Follow the reaction on the website 👇https://t.co/AHNWcp7glS pic.twitter.com/vClqm96yVL — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) March 3, 2019

Mourinho is sharing his inside scoop on the Kepa at Chelsea, saying that the Spanish keeper has a good attitude, and believes that the falling out with Mauritzo Sarri is just a misunderstanding.

"He is not capable of this confrontational attitude."



Mourinho says Chelsea insiders have cleared up Kepa's confrontation with Sarri as a misunderstanding. #beINPL #beINMourinho



Follow the reaction on the website 👇https://t.co/AHNWcp7glS pic.twitter.com/NtizgRJAbg — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) March 3, 2019

Now Mourinho is having his say on player relationships and how you have to make it work with players who are not getting regular game-time in the side.

"You have to care more about the relations of the ones you don't like."



Mourinho admits treating out of favor players differently to others!#beINPL #beINMourinhohttps://t.co/AHNWcp7glS pic.twitter.com/UvGFKHXjfc — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) March 3, 2019

Mourinho has had his say on his next job... It's all about the right structure for him!

Could Jose return to the Premier League for a fourth stint?!

Mourinho admits his love for English football - could we see him back in the Premier League once again?#beINPL #beINMourinho pic.twitter.com/i79N4F1OgB — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) March 3, 2019

Good news! Jose is in the Arabic studio! First up from the Special one is praising Chelsea boss Mauritzo Sarri for his handling of the Kepa incident!

As you can imagine, Mourinho was box office last night, As Real Madrid lost 1-0 to Barcelona. The Special One did manage to praise Barca midfielder Ivan Rakitić, although you get the feeling the subtle dig at social media is a jibe towards some of his former players at Manchester United?!

"He's one of the most underrated players in the world.



"He needs to improve his Instagram and social media because in this moment this is very important and he's not very good on that but he's very good on the pitch!"



Guess Who❓



(p.s. Mourinho couldn't resist could he?! 😂) pic.twitter.com/3w9toQYrLM — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) March 2, 2019

So here we go! Rough plan of action, Jose will be in the Arabic studio for Chelsea Vs Fulham & then nip over and chat with Keys & Gray in the English studio for the Merseyside derby. Got it? Good! Oh, in more Jose news the Portuguese boss has arrived at beIN HQ in a white Cadillac (I think it might be bulletproof)

Good afternoon! Welcome to all the latest updates from Jose Mourinho's appearance at beIN SPORTS to cover today's Premier League action! The former Manchester United boss joined us yesterday for El Clasico, where he had plenty to say! You can check out yesterday's action here.