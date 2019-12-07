It's not PlayStation, our players need a rest! - Klopp December 7, 2019 09:40 0:28 min Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he intends to keep rotating his squad, arguing he can't keep playing his best 11 like on PlayStation. Interviews Liverpool Premier League Jürgen Klopp -Latest Videos 1:56 min Nightly Notable: Anthony Davis | Dec. 6 0:28 min Simeone calls for calmness 0:37 min Pep's Man United quip distracts himself 0:46 min Messi won't be retiring just yet - Valverde 0:28 min It's not PlayStation, our players need a rest! 1:22 min GAME RECAP: Spurs 105, Kings 104 1:02 min GAME RECAP: Warriors 100 , Bulls 98 2:06 min GAME RECAP: Thunder 139, Timberwolves 127 2:04 min GAME RECAP: Lakers 136, Trail Blazers 113 1:26 min GAME RECAP: Bucks 119, Clippers 91