Joel Richards

There are some footballers whose feats are worth the admission fee alone at matches, and Kevin De Bruyne most certainly falls into that bracket.

Ever since he joined Manchester City in August 2015 for a then club-record fee of £55 million, the Belgian has been a vital cog in the well-oiled machine that has wowed with its stunning football. De Bruyne has been a key component with his wide range of passing and dead-ball ability regularly putting goal-scoring chances on a plate for team-mates to profit from.

In fact, no player has provided more Premier League assists since September 2015, with De Bruyne’s 61 a comfortable 10 ahead of nearest rival Christian Eriksen who has since left to join Inter Milan.

Most Premier League Assists since De Bruyne joined Man City:

Player Assists

Kevin De Bruyne 61

Christian Eriksen 51

David Silva 40

Mesut Ozil 39

Riyad Mahrez 36

It's not just setting up others that makes De Bruyne’s game so well-rounded. His own goal-scoring threat has produced a highlight reel worthy of any great.

Think of his stunning long-range strike to seal victory at Chelsea in 2017-18, that was hit with such laser point accuracy after a neat one-two with Gabriel Jesus and gave Thibaut Courtois no chance. Or maybe his thumping finish at Leicester just weeks later when he managed to dig out a pass from Leroy Sane and switch it onto his left foot before hammering past Kasper Schmeichel via the crossbar.

If that wasn’t enough how about another howitzer from outside the box against Newcastle this season? This time a headed clearance was controlled by De Bruyne’s chest before his right foot let rip an unstoppable shot that fired past Martin Dubravka.

The stats speak for themselves. In three of his five seasons at the Etihad Stadium, De Bruyne has incredibly managed over 20 Premier League goal involvements. Had it not been for an injury-ravaged 2018-19, there’s no doubt the Genk youth product would have passed the 20-mark in four consecutive campaigns.

For all of De Bruyne’s world-class talent, it’s fair to say Pep Guardiola’s arrival in 2016 has no doubt had a marked effect on the playmaker’s game. In Guardiola’s debut Premier League campaign, the Belgian posted his most assists (18) as City adapted to the Catalan’s relentless style of play.

But it was in 2017-18 that De Bruyne truly shone as his 8 goals and 16 assists were a huge contribution in the Citizens ruthlessly claiming the Premier League title with a record 100 points. Unfortunately for De Bruyne, he was to miss out on individual honours as the No.17 lost out to Mohamed Salah for the PFA and FWA Player of the Year awards respectively despite all of his dazzling performances for a dominant City side.

Injury cruelly robbed De Bruyne of a bigger role in last season’s triumphs as Guardiola’s charges claimed a domestic treble. A succession of ligament and muscular knocks restricted the former Chelsea man to just 19 league appearances, two goals and two assists as City narrowly claimed a second successive title from Liverpool.

Although the team’s fortunes may have nosedived this season, De Bruyne has already matched his goals and assists tally from two years ago as he has once again showcased just how vital a cog he remains in this team of superstars.

De Bruyne’s Premier League record at Man City:

15-16 – 7 goals, 9 assists

16-17 – 6 goals, 18 assists

17-18 – 8 goals, 16 assists

18-19 – 2 goals, 2 assists (injury-hit)

19-20 – 8 goals, 16 assists



