beIN SPORTS pundit Andy Gray has blasted Aston Villa captain for making a “massive error of judgement” after it was revealed that the midfielder ignored government advice to see a friend during the coronavirus outbreak.

Talking on the Keys & Gray show, former Villa striker Gray admitted that Grealish, who was spotted by his damaged Range Rover had made a mistake.

“He seems to me that he has matured and grown up in the last two years, but he has made a massive error of judgement.”

The 24-year-old playmaker has been one of the standout players in a Villa side that are struggling in the league, for Gray he feels that Grealish has grown up and shown maturity in recent years after incidents at the start of his career.

"I’ve watched the kid grow up… yes, when he was 18 or 19 he had one or two issues, but that doesn’t bother me as most players do.”

“You have to be disciplined and responsible, Jack wants it there is no doubt in my mind that Jack Grealish wants to be the best player he can possibly be.”

Grealish, who currently has represented England at U-21 level was forced to make an apology on social media for the incident and received a £150,000 fine from his club. Still despite the severity of the fine, Gray believes the Villa captain will be on the move in the summer.

"Jack Grealish will go this summer when the transfer window opens – and he’ll go to a top, top club.”

“When we start back next season, and I hate to say it but Jack Grealish will not be at Aston Villa, Jack Grealish will be at a top-six club.”

