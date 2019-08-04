Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Manchester City won the Community Shield for the second year in a row after a 5-4 penalty shoot-out defeat of Liverpool following a 1-1 draw at Wembley.

City was the best team in the first 45 minutes even after losing Bayern Munich-linked Leroy Sane to injury, with Raheem Sterling giving them a deserved half-time lead with his first goal against Liverpool in his 11th outing versus his old club.

Jurgen Klopp's side improved after the break, though, and Joel Matip's leveller was just reward for their efforts, as City started to wilt in the warm conditions.

The excellent Claudio Bravo made sure the game went to penalties and proved the hero when he kept out Georginio Wijnaldum's effort, allowing Gabriel Jesus to seal victory.

The blow of losing Sane just 11 minutes in was quickly forgotten as City made the most of the resulting free-kick, Liverpool's offside trap all over the place as David Silva flicked Kevin De Bruyne's cut-back across goal and Sterling forced the ball beyond Alisson.

City were in control but Liverpool could have levelled before the break had Mohamed Salah shown a touch of generosity, the forward clipping the outside of the post from a tight angle and then ballooning a second chance over the bar after a poor Oleksandr Zinchenko header, leaving Roberto Firmino angry not to receive a simple pass.

Guardiola then became the first Premier League manager to be booked on the touchline as he reacted furiously to a challenge from Joe Gomez on David Silva, the City boss suggesting the defender's boot had been dangerously high.

Sterling hit the base of the post - although any goal would have been ruled out for offside - as City started the second half strongly, with Guardiola and Klopp resisting the urge to make the most of the maximum six available substitutions at the break.

Liverpool suddenly threatened a leveller and were twice denied by the woodwork, Virgil van Dijk hitting the base of the crossbar with a half-volley and Salah firing against the foot of the right-hand post from the edge of the box.

Sterling then raced through on Alisson but dithered on the ball and the goalkeeper calmly took it back, and it proved a costly miss, with Matip nodding an equaliser past Bravo after Van Dijk picked him out in the six-yard box.

Bravo prevented Naby Keita and Salah from snatching late winners, and the latter was denied from another glorious chance as Kyle Walker's acrobatic clearance on the goal line forced a shoot-out.

Bravo saved comfortably from Wijnaldum's spot-kick - the only one that was missed - before Jesus confidently swept the ball past Alisson and sparked City celebrations.

Live Updates

All over! Manchester City triumph in the shoot-out! Gabriel Jesus coverts from the spot to seal a 5-4 win over Liverpool! The Citizens win the Community Shield!

Peep! 1-1 We are going straight to penalties! What an enjoyable second half of football!

Wow!! Kyle Walker pulls off a superhuman goal-line clearance to deny Mohamed Salah a stoppage-time winner!

Goal! Liverpool eventually level! van Dijk lofts the ball into the box and Joel Matip heads it home! Well deserved! 1-1

Chance! It's all go here! Up the other end, Raheem Sterling misses a chance one on one to put the game beyond doubt!

Some quick feet from Mohamed Salah who drills a shot towards goal, Claudio Bravo is beaten and the shot thunders off the post!

Liverpool inches away from levelling the scores! Virgil van Dijk flicks the ball towards the goal, and it bounces on the line! Goal-line technology is in play, and it's not given! So close!

Chance! Raheem Sterling rattles the post! Although, it would have been chalked off for offside

Peep! Sterling goal the difference at half-time. More fun and games in 15 minutes!

Yellow Card! City boss Pep Guardiola picks up a yellow for arguing with the fourth official over a rash challenge on David Silva from Joe Gomez. That's a new rule for the season!

Chance! Liverpool almost immediately equalise! Salah cuts in from the right-wing, his shot hits the outside of the post!

Goal! Man City take the lead, and it had to be Raheem Sterling! David Silva with a flick and Sterling gets a foot to the ball, which squirms through the leg of Allison! City take the lead!

Close! Manchester City hit the side netting! Sterling steals the ball of Joe Gomez, before slipping the ball to Leroy Sane, the angle is tight for the German.

Peep! Liverpool get us underway!

Preamble

So here we go! 10 minutes away from game-time! Let's hear what the managers have to say for themselves!

So a few different rule changes for the Community Shield, including no extra-time! Check them out here!

Pep looks very relaxed...

The Reds have arrived! A win in the Community Shield would be ideal preparation for the season opener against Norwich on Friday!

Another milestone for David Silva, who is the captain for today. Can the playmaker make the difference for the Citizens?

Now for the Champions! Summer signing Rodri gets the nod in central midfield, Raheem Sterling looks set to lead the line. Sergio Aguero, Ederson and Gabriel Jesus make up a formidable-looking bench.

Team news time! Liverpool first up! Mohamed Salah and Roberto start in attack, Sadio Mane doesn't make the match-day squad but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin makes the bench.

So who will get the win today? Why don't you vote via our Twitter account!

As the name suggests, the Community Shield also kick-starts a whole range of new charity initivies focusing on grassroots football and other Charitable causes, this year the FA are focusing on mental health. Which I think we can all agree on is a worthy cause!

Eyes on the prize! Man City won the Community Shield last season with a 2-0 win over Chelsea (remember that!?) can Pep's side go again and win big at Wembley again?

So here we go! The rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester City is fast becoming the defining game of recent memory. Who will come out on top today?

Good afternoon! After seemingly the shortest of summer breaks, the Premier League season gets back underway next weekend. Ahead of the big kick-off, we have the Community Shield between Liverpool and Manchester City at Wembley to contend with. It's the last warm-up game before the start of the Premier League campaign, and a handy piece of silverware is on the line. As ever, you can join me for all the build-up, team news and check out the goals as they go in from the big game.