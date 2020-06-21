Everton Vs Liverpool – LIVE STREAM

Date- Sunday, June 21, 2020 Kick-Off – 21:00 Mecca Channel – 11 HD

Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Liverpool edged closer to their first league title in 30 years but were frustrated by an obdurate Everton in a 0-0 derby draw at Goodison Park.

The Toffees are now winless in 19 Premier League matches against their local rivals, although that statistic did not appear to weigh upon Carlo Ancelotti's approach as his side offered scant attacking threat.

They still came closest to breaking the deadlock 10 minutes from time, though, as Tom Davies hit the post after Alisson had kept out Dominic Calvert-Lewin's clever flick.

Jurgen Klopp left Mohamed Salah unused on the bench and his team need four more points to become champions, although that equation will change if Manchester City fail to beat Burnley on Monday.

An early error from Fabinho let Richarlison loose to flash a shot across the face of Alisson's goal.

Takumi Minamino dispossessed Andre Gomes in the 34th minute, allowing Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane to tee up Roberto Firmino, with the Brazil forward pulling wastefully wide.

Everton centre-back Michael Keane, booked for an earlier foul on Mane, produced a vital block to thwart Minamino before half-time, by which point Liverpool had lost James Milner to a hamstring injury and sent on Joe Gomez.

Firmino's clever chested lay-off saw Naby Keita volley wide in the 51st minute, with Everton attacks having more or less disappeared from view.

It made Richarlison's shank into the Gwladys Street End with Virgil van Dijk breathing down his neck all the more frustrating.

Trent Alexander-Arnold had a 63rd-minute free-kick deflected over before Joel Matip joined Milner on the injury list.

In the context of a dour contest, Everton launched a stirring late rally, Davies agonisingly close to snatching glory and Alisson frustrating his compatriot Richarlison once more after Calvert-Lewin sent a diving header wide.

Live Updates

Preamble

Interesting fact ahead of the game, Everton have not won the derby in 10 years!

Inside the Liverpool dressing room, which will be a porter cabin today! Not long till Kick-off!

Liverpool have arrived! Lovely to see Jurgen Klopp in a branded mask.

Huge fan of this from Everton! It's important for everyone to stay at home!

💙 | This place won't be the same without you, but we know you'll be with us in every moment.



Stay safe. Support from home. #TogetherEverton pic.twitter.com/1fHS47Rp9N — Everton (@Everton) June 19, 2020

Team news! Takumi Minamino starts ahead of Mohamed Salah who is on the bench! Joel Matip comes in for Joe Gomez, and Andrew Robertson is not in the squad... James Milner replaces the Scottish international! As for Everton, Anthony Gordon starts at just 19 years old! Alex Iwobi also returns to the side.

More updates from our man Matt Critchley! He has been busy today!

Over at Villa park, two goals from Chelsea puts the Blues in control. You can watch that on HD11!

GOAL! ⚽ Two goals in a couple of minutes have turned this game on its head! Pulisic and Giroud give Chelsea the lead!@AVFCOfficial 1-2 @ChelseaFC



Subscribe ➡️ https://t.co/hP1wVAndZO#beINPL #AVLCHE 📺 HD11 pic.twitter.com/xA4m9lU8mw — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 21, 2020

More from our man Matt Critchley, and Liverpool's changing rooms!

It's hardly the most glamorous surroundings for the Premier League leaders!#beINPL #EVELIV 📺 HD11 pic.twitter.com/EZS0B5OcOx — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 21, 2020

Everton has arrived! The streets around Goodison Park deadly quiet with a heavy police presence!

🔵 @Everton are winless in 18 Premier League meetings with @LFC (D10 L8) since a 2-0 win back in October 2010 at Goodison Park.



Subscribe ➡️ https://t.co/hP1wVAndZO#beINPL #EVELIV 📺 HD11 pic.twitter.com/2iBaUIzSyr — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 21, 2020

Everton with some very important additions to their kit!

Mo Salah was in a good mood earlier today! There have been doubts on his fitness... wonder if he will start today!

A little look inside Goodison with two hours to go! Big fan of the national flags!



So here we go, the league leaders return to action, and they'll be getting changed in a carpark?! Matt Critchley has more!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates for Everton Vs Liverpool. The equation is simple for Liverpool, two more wins and they are champions! However local rivals Everton will have other ideas! Join me for the buildup, team news and goals as they go in!