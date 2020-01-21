Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Hector Bellerin marked his Arsenal return with a dramatic late goal for the 10-man Gunners as they salvaged a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Chelsea.

After six weeks out with a hamstring injury, Bellerin – named captain for the game by Mikel Arteta – curled home from 18 yards with three minutes remaining after Cesar Azpilicueta thought he had won the game for the Blues.

Chelsea took the lead in the 28th minute when Jorginho slotted home a penalty after David Luiz was shown a red card for bundling over Tammy Abraham in his attempt to bail Shkodran Mustafi out for a loose pass.

Arsenal did well to stay in the game and after Gabriel Martinelli cancelled out the opener, and Bellerin ensured Chelsea's jubilation following Azpilicueta's 84th-minute volley was short-lived.

Highlights

Goal! Hector Bellerin hits back with a scorching goal! 2-2 as it stands!

Goal! César Azpilicueta scores late on for Chelsea!

Goal! Against the odds! Somehow, Arsenal are level! Gabriel Martinelli surges up the pitch and calmly slots the ball past Kepa!

Peep! Chelsea go into the break 1-0 up! Arsenal down to ten men with David Luiz sent off, whatever happens, the second half will be interesting!

Goal! What a calamity of errors from Arsenal at the back! Mustafi's error sets off Abraham who is pulled down in the box by David Luiz. No surprises the former Chelsea defender is handed a red! Jorginho steps up and fires the Blues into the lead!

Peep! We are underway!

Live Updates

Preamble

Minutes away from Kick-Off! Arsenal have had a warm up! Which will certainly help! It's chilly in West London tonight!

Plenty of transfer news coming in! Check out our dedicated transfer news round up! Karli has excitedly messaged in saying that Chanchita has moved to LA Galaxy! On second glance, I think she means former West Ham striker Chicharito I'll give her the benefit of the doubt! Although I have just googled Chanchita... Oh my!

Los Angeles has been waiting.@CH14_ is 🔵⚪️&🟡. — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) January 21, 2020

We've got you covered with all the Premier League games tonight! Including Sheffield United Vs Man City! (That's 0-0 at the moment) Expect some match reports later tonight!

Arsenal all ready to go! We get underway at 23:15 tonight!

Edinson Cavani has been linked with Chelsea... A good move for Lampard?! Alan Shearer has had a chat with Carrie Brown ahead of the game!

It's been a mixed bag of a season so far for Lampard, plenty of inconsistent performances. Will Arsenal take advantage tonight?

STAT 📈 Chelsea have already lost as many #PL matches this season as they did during the entirety of last season under Sarri (8 defeats).



How would you rate your season so far Blues fans?#beINPL #CHEARS pic.twitter.com/hIh9DWlxPo — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) January 21, 2020

One change for Arsenal, as Hector Bellerin comes in, he'll also captain the side tonight.

Team news! Chelsea first! Emerson and Kovacic come into the side for James, who picked up an injury against Newcastle and Mount.

Will tonight be a blockbuster at the Bridge under the lights?!

Stamford Bridge has seen some blockbusters over the years 😍#CHEARS pic.twitter.com/1TowvGDu2r — Premier League (@premierleague) January 21, 2020

Arsenal has arrived! We should be getting that team news in soon!

Stamford Bridge is looking good under the lights! Don't forget we kick-off at 23:15 Mecca!

Tammy Abraham scored the winner the last time the two sides met! Can he get on the scoresheet tonight?!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Chelsea Vs Arsenal! Can Chelsea return to winning ways after their shock defeat to Newcastle? Or will Mikel Arteta get the best out of his new side to pick up only his second Premier League win as Arsenal boss? Join me for all the latest team news, build-up and all the goals from the game at Stamford Bridge.