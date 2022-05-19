Chelsea effectively guaranteed a third place finish with a 1-1 draw against Leicester at Stamford Bridge.

Given their vastly superior goal difference advantage over fourth placed Tottenham, who sit three points behind them, the Blues will not be caught.

After Chelsea's painful penalty shoot-out defeat in the FA Cup final against Liverpool on Saturday, Arsenal's defeat at Newcastle on Monday had secured a top four finish for the Blues.

James Maddison gave Leicester a sixth minute lead from the edge of the area before Marcos Alonso bagged Chelsea's equaliser, volleying home in the 35th minute.

