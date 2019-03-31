Chelsea boosted their hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League as they fought back from a goal down to record a controversial 2-1 victory over relegation-threatened Cardiff City on Sunday that left Neil Warnock raging.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek headed in Willian's cross in the first of seven additional minutes as the Blues - insipid for so much of the contest - produced an impressive turnaround at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Víctor Camarasa had reacted quickly to sweep home Harry Arter's weak cross to open the scoring early in the second half, but the Welsh club were unable to cling on to their lead during a dramatic conclusion.

Cesar Azpilicueta's 84th-minute header dragged Chelsea level, though replays showed the defender was in an offside position when turning the ball home.

Substitute Loftus-Cheek then nodded in a much-needed winner for Maurizio Sarri, who had listened to a section of the travelling fans chant for him to be sacked earlier in proceedings.

The result means Chelsea move level on 60 points with Arsenal in the table, a point behind fourth-placed Manchester United in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League.

As for third-bottom Cardiff, they remain in deep trouble in the relegation zone, five points behind nearest rivals Burnley and Southampton. The manner of the defeat visibly annoyed manager Warnock, who exchanged words with opposite number Sarri before heading out onto the pitch at full-time to stare down referee Craig Pawson and his assistants.