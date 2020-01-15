Dimitar Berbatov has claimed that success for Ole Gunnar Solskjær this season will be if he is able to hold on as boss as Manchester United.

Solskjær has endured plenty of criticism this season as Manchester United boss this term and the former United striker believes it could be tough to see the Norwegian end the season in the hot seat at Old Trafford.

“As harsh and as difficult as it sounds, in the position where he’s attacked from every side based on the performances, success is probably going to be him being in charge until the end of the season and Manchester United as high as possible in the table, that’s for sure.”

The current malaise around the club has stemmed from inconsistency in results, and Berbatov added that the constant pressure after a bad result is not good for the confidence of Solskjær.

‘It’s going to be difficult because after every loss, again you start with changing the players, change the manager, you need to bring a new one and this is not good for the current manager.”

Whilst also media speculation and the constant calls for change could lead the hierarchy to a make a rash decision and set the club even further back on the path to success.

“Sometimes people react under influences like this, when you read the paper when you have people talking to you about “yeah, you need to change the manager” and stuff like this, and then make the wrong decisions.”

For now, Berbatov feels that Solskjær is the best man for the job a Old Trafford, and hopes that the constant speculation of his future eases off. “For me, I would like to see him live and work in peace as much as possible.”

