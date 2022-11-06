Manchester United were blown away 3-1 by an inspired Aston Villa on Unai Emery's bow as boss. United were unbeaten in nine games as the Red Devils appeared to be taking shape under Erik ten Hag.

But despite the lavish amounts spent to assemble the United squad, a lack of strength in depth was exposed with Antony, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane missing due to injury and Bruno Fernandes suspended.

Emery could not have asked for a better start to his time in charge of Villa as Leon Bailey smashed across David de Gea and Lucas Digne's free-kick found the top corner inside 11 minutes.

Luke Shaw's strike that deflected off Jacob Ramsey into his own net gave the visitors hope just before half-time.

Villa, though, quickly restored their two-goal lead when Ramsey side-footed into the top corner on 49 minutes.

Cristiano Ronaldo captained United just weeks after being disciplined for refusing Ten Hag's orders to come on as a substitute.

On another frustrating afternoon for Ronaldo, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner survived a VAR review for a red card after clashing with Tyrone Mings.