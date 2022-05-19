Burnley climbed out of the relegation zone after a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa on Thursday.



Maxwell Cornet won a penalty on the stroke of half-time when he was bundled over by Emiliano Buendia.

Cornet had missed Burnley's only previous penalty this season and Ashley Barnes stepped up this time, sending Emiliano Martinez the wrong way with a cool strike for his first goal since February 2021.

In the 48th minute, Buendia volleyed Villa's equaliser from John McGinn's cross, with Burnley protesting that a foul throw should have been given in the build-up.

Burnley finished with 10 men after Matt Lowton was sent off for a high tackle on Calum Chambers in stoppage-time.

Burnley, who hosts Newcastle in Sunday's final round of fixtures, climbed above Leeds on goal difference thanks to their point at Villa.

They will be safe if they match Leeds' result at Brentford on the last day.

