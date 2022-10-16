Mason Mount scored twice as Chelsea beat Aston Villa on Sunday to strengthen their grip on a Premier League top-four place.

Chelsea's fourth consecutive league win came courtesy of Mount's double plus an inspired performance from goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who produced a string of saves in the first half.

Mount's first came after Villa defender Tyrone Mings -- in the sixth minute -- miscued a simple header straight to the England midfielder, who finished coolly beyond Emi Martinez.

Despite their early gift, Chelsea struggled to find attacking fluency and were indebted to Arrizabalaga, whose best save came from a point-blank header from Danny Ings.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter made a double change at half-time, bringing on defenders Kalidou Koulibaly and Cesar Azpilicueta for Kai Havertz and Marc Cucurella.

Mount doubled their lead in the 65th minute, curling home a free-kick from 25 yards after he was brought down by Mings.