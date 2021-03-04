'You always learn more from bad situations' - Chelsea's Werner expects to rediscover best form

Chelsea forward Timo Werner is confident he can rediscover his best form in front of goal after learning on the job during a tough first season in English football.

The 24-year-old has endured an underwhelming campaign since joining Chelsea from RB Leipzig in a deal worth a reported £53million last June.

Werner ended the longest goal drought of his career with a strike in the win over Newcastle United last month, but he has failed to score in Chelsea's subsequent three games.

He has netted 10 times in 35 appearances overall this term, half of those goals coming in the Premier League, compared to 34 goals in 45 outings in his final season for Leipzig.

Germany international Werner recently admitted to struggling with the demands of Premier League football but is hopeful he can now make a bigger contribution, with Chelsea facing Liverpool on Thursday.

"I never had a run like it in my career before," he told BBC Sport. "It was tough for me because I want to help the team. I want to score, it's in my nature, I am a striker.

"You can always learn more from the bad situations. I learned to trust in myself, to give everything on the pitch, not only think about goals and fight for the team.

"Now I hope this period is gone and I score a few more goals until the end of the season."

Werner's 10 goal involvements in the Premier League this term from 25 appearances - five goals and five assists - is the most of any Chelsea player.

Tammy Abraham and midfielder Mason Mount are next on the list with a combined seven goals and assists each, while Jorginho and Ben Chilwell have six apiece.

Club legend Didier Drogba scored just 10 league goals in his first season at Stamford Bridge, meanwhile, which Werner puts down to players needing time to settle in a new competition.

"A lot of good strikers come to the Premier League and take one year to settle down and adapt," he said.

"I think my form is going up and getting better and better. Maybe this year is not the year of goalscoring for Timo but at the end I will reflect on the season.

"I have learned a lot. I know exactly the teams we play against, how they play."

Werner's adaption period has come at a time which has seen Chelsea change their head coach, with Thomas Tuchel replacing Frank Lampard in January.

Werner thinks the arrival of his compatriot in the dugout could help with his development over time.

"I can talk to him very easily," he said. "When he screams on the pitch, no problem for me. I need types of managers who scream at me. It gives me more power."