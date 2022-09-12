Wolves unveil Diego Costa

Wolverhampton Wanders have announced the signing of free-agent Diego Costa on a deal till the end of the season.



The former Chelsea attacker is expected to add some much needed attacking depth for the West Midlands outfit who only had Mexican international Raul Jimenez as their only recognised attacker in the squad.



Costa, 33 has picked up 12 major trophies on his career to date and is closing in on 500 appearances as a professional footballer. Speaking on the deal Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Diego Costa to Wolves, and back to the Premier League.

“A serial winner with a wealth of experience at the highest level, Diego will bring something unique to our dressing room and on the pitch, and we look forward to his impact at Molineux and Compton this season.”



Wolves are currently in 14th place in the standings and have picked up only 1 victory in the Premier League.