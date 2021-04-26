Wolves 0-4 Burnley: Match report

Earlier, Chris Wood scored a first-half hat-trick as Burnley pummelled Wolves 4-0 to lift themselves nine points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Wood, who is now Burnley's outright top scorer in the Premier League, is the first player from New Zealand to score a Premier League hat-trick.

The win lifted Sean Dyche's men to 14th in the table, nine points clear of 18th-placed Fulham with just five games remaining, meaning they are almost certain to secure a sixth successive season of top-flight football.

"We knew our position was in our hands and that was the main thing," Wood told the BBC. "We wanted to keep it that way and this has made it a little bit easier now but there are still five tough games to go and we will see where we lie."

West Brom are almost certainly doomed after conceding an agonising last-gasp goal to draw 2-2 at local rivals Aston Villa in the evening kick-off.

A Matheus Pereira penalty and a Tyrone Mings own goal put the visitors ahead after an early Anwar El Ghazi penalty for Villa but Keinan Davis struck in injury time to rescue a point for the home side.

The result leaves Sam Allardyce's men nine points from safety and with a significantly worse goal difference than 17th-placed Brighton