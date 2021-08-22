Wolves 0-1 Tottenham: Kane returns from the bench as Alli penalty seals victory

Harry Kane made his Tottenham return as Dele Alli's first Premier League goal since March 2020 secured a 1-0 win over Nuno Espirito Santo's former club Wolves.

Kane, a target for Manchester City, did not feature in Spurs' opening day defeat of City or their loss to Pacos de Ferreira in midweek, though the England captain came on as a 71st-minute substitute at Molineux.

While speculation will no doubt continue to mount as the transfer window draws to a close, Kane received a warm welcome from the travelling Spurs fans as he helped Nuno maintain his winning league start.

With Kane missing a gilt-edged chance to settle the contest late on, Alli's ninth-minute penalty ultimately proved decisive – Adama Traore wasting Wolves' best opportunity.

Having dealt admirably with Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish last week, Japhet Tanganga was tasked with keeping track of Traore this time around, though he had an early scare when the winger cut inside, only to blaze wide.

Wolves' bright start was swiftly punctured – Jose Sa colliding with Alli, who stepped up to slot home the resulting spot-kick.

Making his first Premier League appearance at Molineux since November 2020, Raul Jimenez went close to equalising before the half-hour mark, his first-time effort skimming over, before Alli was inches away from tucking in Steven Bergwijn's cross.

Nelson Semedo – who had earlier had a hopeful penalty appeal dismissed – tried his luck from range as Wolves started the second half with intent, the full-back's venomous strike whistling wide.

Spurs could have been 2-0 up soon after, Son Heung-min having raced clear, but Maximilian Kilman got across to block the forward's path.

Traore should have made Spurs pay as he went through one-on-one with Hugo Lloris, only to send his finish straight at the goalkeeper.

Kane's introduction drew chants of appreciation from the Spurs fans, though he showed rare profligacy when put through by Bergwijn – Sa making a smart double stop to keep Wolves in it, yet the goalkeeper's efforts were not enough to inspire a comeback.