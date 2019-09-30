English
West Ham lose Fabianski to hip injury for at least two months

West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is set to miss at least two months with a torn hip muscle, Omnisport understands.

The Poland international suffered the injury taking a goal-kick during the first half of his side's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Back-up keeper Roberto replaced Fabianski in the 34th minute and is set for a prolonged run in the starting XI.

The 33-year-old Spaniard had spells with Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Real Zaragoza and Olympiacos prior to joining West Ham on a free transfer in May.

Manuel Pellegrini's men have gone six games unbeaten in the Premier League since a 5-0 loss to Manchester City on the opening weekend.

They have six matches scheduled before December, including trips to Everton and Burnley.

