West Ham agree fee for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Haller

Reuters

West Ham has agreed a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt to sign striker Sebastien Haller, the Bundesliga club have confirmed. The Hammers have been on the lookout for a striker following the departure of Marko Arnautović to CSL club Shanghai SIPG. Haller is rumoured to be costing the East London club in the region of £40 million, and scored 15 goals and registered 9 assists in the Bundesliga last season. 

Mercato West Ham United Eintracht Frankurt
Chelsea youngster Mount signs new five-year contract
Lampard: I can be successful at Chelsea without new signings

