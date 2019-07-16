West Ham agree fee for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Haller

West Ham has agreed a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt to sign striker Sebastien Haller, the Bundesliga club have confirmed. The Hammers have been on the lookout for a striker following the departure of Marko Arnautović to CSL club Shanghai SIPG. Haller is rumoured to be costing the East London club in the region of £40 million, and scored 15 goals and registered 9 assists in the Bundesliga last season.

Eintracht and @WestHamUtd have agreed terms for the transfer of @HallerSeb. Haller has now been cleared to undergo a medical in London. If all goes to plan then Haller will sign with the Hammers. #SGE pic.twitter.com/VpQNxM4y0I — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) July 16, 2019