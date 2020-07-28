Werner reveals how Lampard convinced Germany star to join Chelsea

Timo Werner has revealed how talks with Frank Lampard were key to his decision to join Chelsea from RB Leipzig.

The Germany striker agreed to a move to Stamford Bridge last month after the Blues paid a reported £47.5million to activate a release clause in his contract.

Werner, who has started training in west London but cannot play for his new club until 2020-21, was linked with a host of top sides in Europe before Chelsea moved swiftly to secure his signature.

The 24-year-old says speaking to head coach Lampard helped to convince him he was making the right move.

"He [Lampard] was the main point," Werner told Chelsea's website. "We talked a lot about things like system, like how he wants to play and sees me playing, and how the system fits to me.

"He is a really nice guy who not only told me what he wants from me as a player because he wants to help me as a guy. He knows me now a little bit better and it fits very good between us and now I am happy to be here.

"When you have a decision to go from your old club and you come to a big club like this, it was for me a dream which came true because Chelsea is a very big club.

"I know of the players before when they won the Champions League with [Didier] Drogba, with my new manager Frank Lampard, Petr Cech as the technical advisor, it is like a little dream for me but I want to become, not a same player like them, but I want to be part of a new era here so I will play to try to give my best."

Werner is confident his style will suit the Premier League.

"The style of the Premier League is very fast and my speciality is that I am really fast so I think it is perfect for me to play here," said Werner, who scored 34 goals in 45 games for Leipzig in 2019-20.

"It is another league in another country so I can improve myself to bring it to another level, so those are the reasons I come to the Premier League and to Chelsea.

"I'll try to score as much goals as I can for Chelsea, that is the big reason why they bought me, to bring the goals I scored in Leipzig here, and maybe score more goals than there."