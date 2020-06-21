Werner an 'incredible' signing for Chelsea, says Pulisic

Christian Pulisic is looking forward to linking up with Timo Werner next season, describing Chelsea's latest acquisition as an "incredible" bit of business.

It was confirmed this week that the Blues will sign Germany international Werner, who is thought to be leaving Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in a £47.5million (€53m) deal.

Werner has scored 26 goals as well as providing eight assists in 32 Bundesliga games this season and the 24-year-old striker had been linked with Liverpool.

However, he will move to Chelsea next season, along with Ajax's Hakim Ziyech, providing Frank Lampard's side with an abundance of attacking talent that Pulisic is excited to be a part of.

"We already have a very strong team and obviously very good players," the former Borussia Dortmund forward told Sky Sports after the Blues' 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

"To add guys like [Werner] is incredible. We're obviously focused on this season for now but we're also very excited for what's to come."

Pulisic made the move from the Bundesliga to Stamford Bridge ahead of this season in a £58m deal, and his sixth goal of the season helped Chelsea come from behind to beat Villa.

The American had only been on the pitch for five minutes when he steered in Cesar Azpilicueta's cross to cancel out Kortney Hause's opener, with Olivier Giroud netting the winner two minutes later.

A groin injury and the coronavirus-enforced break meant Pulisic had not played since January 1, and the 21-year-old was delighted to be back.

"I've definitely been out for a while, felt really nice to be back out here, especially for me after the injury," he added.

"Obviously all the guys have been off, but we've been trying to stay fit as best we can and now we've got to get back into the rhythm of things."

Chelsea had seen top-four rivals Manchester United, Sheffield United, Tottenham and Arsenal all drop points before they returned to action.

And the victory, their first away from home in the Premier League in 2020, moved them five points clear in fourth with eight games to play.

"We felt like it was a slight opportunity for us to capitalise on a couple of results," Lampard told BBC Radio 5 live.

"We've missed those opportunities this season too many times and today we did it."